Bihar elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates for assembly polls

Union Minister and senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna. (PTI/File Photo)

Bihar elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. All the candidates are for the first phase of the election where 71 constituencies will be going polls.

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who joined the BJP on Sunday, has been given a ticket to contest from Jamui, alongwith former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya.

#BiharElections2020: Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined BJP, gets a ticket from Jamui

(file pic) https://t.co/KW3zlB3Tll pic.twitter.com/Vr88CYnfSh — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party releases the first list of 27 candidates for #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vxmymAEd8d — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, the NDA alliance announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls and backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, JD(U) will be contesting on 122 seats and the BJP on 121 out of a total of 243 seats in the state.

BJP backed Nitish Kumar while rebuffing a rebellious Chirag Paswan of LJP, who it acknowledged as an ally “at the Centre”.

More details awaited.