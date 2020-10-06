Bihar elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates for assembly polls

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who joined the BJP on Sunday, has been given a ticket to contest from Jamui, alongwith former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya.
Union Minister and senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna. (PTI/File Photo)
Bihar elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. All the candidates are for the first phase of the election where 71 constituencies will be going polls.
