  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates for assembly polls

By: |
Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:03 PM

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who joined the BJP on Sunday, has been given a ticket to contest from Jamui, alongwith former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya. 

Union Minister and senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna. (PTI/File Photo)

Bihar elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. All the candidates are for the first phase of the election where 71 constituencies will be going polls.

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who joined the BJP on Sunday, has been given a ticket to contest from Jamui, alongwith former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya.

Related News

Earlier in the day, the NDA alliance announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls and backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, JD(U) will be contesting on 122 seats and the BJP on 121 out of a total of 243 seats in the state.

BJP backed Nitish Kumar while rebuffing a rebellious Chirag Paswan of LJP, who it acknowledged as an ally “at the Centre”.

More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar elections BJP releases first list of 27 candidates for assembly polls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar Election 2020: NDA backs Nitish, snubs Chirag; JD(U) gets 122 seats, BJP 121
2Ex-BJP MLA, 100 others booked for organising crowd in support of Hathras accused
3Hathras case: NCW notice to Amit Malviya, Digvijaya Singh, Swara Bhaskar for revealing victim’s identity