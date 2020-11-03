  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Elections: BJP President JP Nadda urges people to vote in large numbers

November 3, 2020 10:13 AM

Besides Bihar assembly polls, voting is underway for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is locked in a keenly-fought contest with the Congress to save its government.

BJP President JP Nadda. (File photo: IE)

As polling began for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states, BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday appealed to people to come out in large numbers and ensure their participation in the grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said, “Second phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and ensure their participation in grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind”.

“Pehle matdaan phir jalpaan (First vote then take meal)”, he added. The first phase of polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly was held on October 28 and the last phase will be on November 7.

The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties have also tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving seats from their quota.

