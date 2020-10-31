  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Elections: BJP gets clean chit from Election Commission on ‘free Covid-19 vaccine’ poll promise

By: |
October 31, 2020 12:56 PM

The decision comes one week after the complaint was filed with the poll watchdog by RTI activist Saket Gokhale who had accused the party of abusing the powers of the Union government and misleading the voters.

In its reply to Gokhale sent on October 28, the commission said no violation of any of the Model Code of Conduct provisions had taken place on this matter.

Quashing the complaint filed against the BJP for promising free Covid-19 vaccine in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has said that the promise does not violate the model code of conduct, the Indian Express reported. The decision comes one week after the complaint was filed with the poll watchdog by RTI activist Saket Gokhale who had accused the party of abusing the powers of the Union government and misleading the voters. The complainant had further said that the decision on Covid-19 vaccine policy has not been made yet.

In its reply to Gokhale sent on October 28, the commission said no violation of any of the Model Code of Conduct provisions had taken place on this matter. The free Covid-19 vaccine promise by the BJP evoked a sharp response from the opposition RJD-Congress leaders who alleged that the ruling party was doing politics over pandemic and trying to take advantage of the fears of the people.

Related News

In its state election manifesto, the BJP had written that the JDU-BJP government’s response against the Coronavirus pandemic has been exemplary. It had also added that every resident of the state will be vaccinated for free after the vaccine’s clearance from the Indian COuncil of Medical Research (ICMR).

The principal opposition RJD took on the BJP and said that the Covid-19 vaccine belonged to the nation and not the BJP. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party had also said that the BJP did not have any option apart from doing politics over the fears of disease and death.

Bhupender Yadav who is the BJP general secretary and in charge for Bihar elections in his party’s defence told the Indian Express that Public Health is part of the government policy and all political parties make promises on the issues of public policy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Elections BJP gets clean chit from Election Commission on ‘free Covid-19 vaccine’ poll promise
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Battleground Raghopur: In Lalu bastion, no walkover for Tejashwi
2Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity, talks of Pulwama, Politics
3PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary