Bihar Elections: Ban on exit polls from October 28 morning to November 7 evening, says Election Commission

October 12, 2020 9:26 PM

Bihar goes to assembly polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. 

Election Commission of India (ECI) Sunil Arora releases a book during a meeting to review preparedness for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. (PTI/File Photo)

There will be a ban on conducting and telecasting exit polls on the Bihar assembly elections from 7 am on October 28 till 6.30 pm on November 7, the Election Commission said.

According to an October 3 notification of the poll panel, “displaying” any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited “during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll in the respective polling areas in each phase” of the state assembly polls.

Citing the Representation of the People Act, the EC said “the period between 7:00 AM on October 28, 2020 (Wednesday) and 6.30 PM on November 7, 2020 (Saturday) is the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the above mentioned General Election to the State Legislative Assembly of Bihar, shall be prohibited.”

