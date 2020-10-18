  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar elections: Amit Shah asserts Nitish Kumar will be next CM

October 18, 2020 8:52 AM

Shah said people of Bihar will get a "double engine" government -- one at Bihar headed by Nitish Kumar and another at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state.

“There is no if or but. Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it,” he told CNN News18 when asked whether the BJP will stake claim for the chief ministership in Bihar if the saffron party gets more seats than the ally JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar.

Talking about the Lok Janshakti Party breaking away from the ruling alliance in Bihar, Shah said the party was offered adequate seats but still walked away from the alliance.

“It was their (LJP) decision, not ours,” he said.

