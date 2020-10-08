Bihar Elections 2020: Stop rebels, pacify JDU – LJP’s walkout throws a twin challenge for BJP

Bihar Election 2020: The Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its leaders who have been denied tickets not to contest against any candidates of the NDA. The BJP has made it clear that if anyone files nomination against NDA candidates, that person will be expelled from the party. The warning comes after some of the party hopefuls left the NDA alliance to join Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The LJP’s walkout from the NDA has fuelled the suspicion that BJP has propped up Chirag to weaken Nitish Kumar’s JDU in Bihar. This belief or suspicion was further reinforced when three saffron party leaders — Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chourasia and Usha Vidyarthi — left the party and joined the LJP. Now, what has upset the JDU workers is that the LJP will field its candidates against those from Nitish Kumar’s party, but not the BJP.

The JDU leaders have started expressing concerns about the latest developments. Speaking to The Indian Express, a JDU leader said that now the onus was on the BJP to explain to people throughout the election that Nitish Kumar was the NDA leader and LJP was not BJP’s dummy. He further said that now “distrust is fast building up among our workers”. He warned that that if BJP workers were found helping the LJP or even becoming passive, JDU workers would also become passive towards helping saffron party candidates in other constituencies.

Sensing the disquiet among the workers of JDU, the BJP felt the need to send a clear message to arrest any such feeling that may hurt the prospects of NDA. On Wednesday, BJP Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said that those who were leaving the party to contest against candidates of NDA would be expelled from the BJP.

While JD(U) leaders maintain that there are some concerns among the party workers, the BJP has downplayed the development saying its top leaders have reiterated that Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister candidate, irrespective of the seat position of the parties.