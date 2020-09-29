Bihar Elections 2020: Seat-sharing talks stuck, LJP says Chirag Paswan party’s CM candidate

LJP leader Chirag Paswan

Bihar Election 2020: Ahead of the filing of nominations for the first phase of assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party leaders have started projecting Chirag Paswan as the chief minister candidate for Bihar. This is in line with a pattern that has emerged in the last few months where Chirag has thrown his hat in the ring and projected himself as the new age leader when Nitish’s ground has started dwindling and Tejashwi Yadav not there yet to challenge the JDU-BJP combine.

The call for Chirag playing a bigger role in Bihar has been growing among his party leaders and supporters. The LJP has given him full authority to decide on all the party matters in Bihar. Speaking to reporters, LJP national general secretary Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi today said, “Chirag Paswan is definitely the CM candidate of our party, there is no doubt about it.” The LJP, part of NDA, is currently involved in hectic negotiations with BJP and JD(U) for seat-sharing.

According to reports, the BJP has offered 22-25 seats to the LJP but Chirag Paswan has finalised 143 probable candidates in case it goes alone. In the past few months, Chirag has been making statements critical of Nitish Kumar and his governance track record in Bihar. He once said that the LJP was in NDA because of the BJP and it would decide on an alliance after talking to its central leadership in Delhi.

The LJP is expected to decide on the alliance by Wednesday. The Indian Express today reported that seat-sharing decisions in the NDA were put on hold because the LJP was still undecided about quitting the alliance. Citing a source, the report further said that the LJP could get a maximum of 22-25 seats. “It has to take a final call as our top leaders have almost had final talks on seat-sharing with JD(U). But there is no word on whether the BJP will contest an equal number of seats as JD(U), or whether the latter will continue as senior partner in Bihar,” it added.

Polling in Bihar will happen in three phases – October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be announced on November 10.