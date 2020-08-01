Bihar elections 2020: Nitish Kumar’s much-anticipated first virtual rally cancelled due to floods, coronavirus

Nitish Kumar’s first virtual rally cancelled due to floods, coronavirus in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar virtual rally cancelled: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s first virtual rally scheduled for August 7 has been cancelled in view of floods in the state and worsening coronavirus situation. Kumar, who also heads the Janata Dal (United), was expected to sound the bugle for the upcoming assembly polls during the rally. Bihar is slated to go to polls in October-November this year.

JD(U) state unit president Vashishtha Narayan Singh confirmed the development, saying, “The rally has been postponed in view of coronavirus pandemic and floods.”

The party said that a fresh date for the much-anticipated virtual rally of Nitish Kumar will be decided later.

Nearly 40 lakh people across the northern part of Bihar have been affected by the floods caused by a rise in water levels of rivers originating in Nepal. The deadly coronavirus has also ripped through the state with the count of positive cases touching almost 50,000. The virus has claimed 285 lives in the state.

The JD(U) has already started preparations for the polls with its senior leaders holding orientation workshops for grassroots-level workers over video conferences for the past two weeks. Kumar had earlier held district-wise interactions with the party workers and leaders through video conferencing. He stopped all such exercise and meetings recently following a spurt in Covid-19 cases and deluge in 14 districts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, had been drawing flak from the opposition ranks for being busy with electioneering during the crisis time. The BJP shares power with the JD(U) in the state. Senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah have addressed multiple virtual rallies in the state.

Opposition parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress have been insisting that the assembly polls be deferred as the situation is not conducive to hold polls and the state be placed under the President’s rule.