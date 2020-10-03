Bihar Elections 2020: Grand Alliance to contest under RJD & Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, says Congress’ Avinash Pandey

Announcing the division of seats, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: "In the Bihar polls, CPI will contest on 6 seats, CPI-M on 19, Congress on 70, and Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on 144 seats." (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Bihar Elections Grand Alliance seat-sharing deal: Bihar’s ‘Grand Alliance’ of opposition parties announced its formula for seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections on Saturday. During the formal announcement of the

allotment of seats among the alliance partners, Avinash Pandey of the Congress party said that the alliance will contest under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Tejashwi Yadav.

At the press conference, Pandey said: “All components of UPA have decided to come together as a coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will be part of this alliance under the leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav.”

As the leader of the coalition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has managed to keep a lion’s share of seats for itself. And as per the seat-sharing deal, it will also accommodate Mukesh Sahni’s VIP and JMM in its quota of seats.

Announcing the division of seats, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: “In the Bihar polls, CPI will contest on 6 seats, CPI-M on 19, Congress on 70, and Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on 144 seats.”

Besides, it was also announced that Congress will contest the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat by-poll.

Tejashwi also vowed to dislodge the government headed by Nitish Kumar, whom Congress leader Avinash Pandey in his address accused of “apharan” (hijacking) of the mandate in the previous elections. The JD(U) chief had fought 2015 elections opposing the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but ended up re-aligning with the saffron party, Pandey said.

With its share of 70 seats, Congress has nearly twice as many seats in its kitty as it had contested in the 2015 assembly polls in alliance with the RJD and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

The formation of opposition parties, however, suffered a major setback after this press conference as VIP president Mukesh Sahni (a Bollywood set designer-turned-politician) announced that he was quitting the grand alliance since he did not get “a respectable offer”.

The seat-sharing exercise among constituents of the ‘Maha Gathbandhan’ gained pace after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s emissary Bhola Yadav returned to Patna from Ranchi on Thursday with his message on the distribution of seats among different partners, reports said.

More details awaited.