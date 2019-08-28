Bihar elections 2020: Ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pappu Yadav join hands for Third Front

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM was earlier part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. (File Photo/PTI)

Bihar Assembly election 2020 news: Assembly elections in Bihar are still months away, but leaders have already started exploring options. While the main contest is set to be between the BJP-JD(U) and RJD-Congress led Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, smaller regional parties are also looking to grab voters’ attention in the state where assembly elections are due next year.

Amid the rapidly changing political landscape of the state, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has taken lead to finalise the formation of a Third Front to challenge the NDA and Mahagathbandhan. Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) was till recently a part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Manjhi met Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav earlier this week in Patna triggering talks of a Third Front. While the details of the meeting were not revealed, sources said Pappu Yadav, who was once considered to be a close confidante of RJD president Lalu Prasad, wants to project himself as the representative of OBCs and Dalits in the state.



Pappu Yadav also met Satyananda Sharma, who recently founded his own party – Lok Janshakti Party (Secular) after parting ways with Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, a report in AajTak claimed. According to the report, Sharma has agreed to be a part of the Third Front. Sources said that several leaders who are miffed with RJD are also likely to join the Third Front in the coming days. The Mahagathbandhan conundrum Confusion prevails in the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan over the alliance’s CM face in the upcoming polls. There is a lack of consensus over the name of Tejashwi Yadav who returned to Patna last week after an over 40-day hiatus. Tejashwi, who even skipped the Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly, was said to be upset after the RJD recorded its worst-ever performance in Lok Sabha elections. The party, founded by Lalu Prasad in 1997, failed to win even a single seat in the April-May general elections.

While the RJD has already declared Tejashwi’s name as the CM candidate, other parties of the alliance remain non-committal over the issue.



A meeting was held at former CM Rabri Devi’s 10 Circular Road house in Patna on Tuesday evening which was attended by leaders from alliance partner parties. Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insan Party were present in the meeting. However, they refused to comment on the issue of CM face. In the 2015 Assembly elections, the RJD had emerged as the single largest party winning 80 seats, the JD(U) 71 and the BJP 53. The Congress bagged 27 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which was then a part of the Mahagathbandhan, had formed the government. However, Nitish opted out of the alliance in 2017 to join hands with the BJP within 24 hours of resigning from the CM’s post.