Bihar elections 2020: BJP star campaigner PM Modi to address 12 public rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 rallies in Bihar for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said. Fadnavis who has been made the party in-charge for Bihar elections informed that the rallies will be organised in major constituencies of the state including Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and East Champaran among others, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi, who is the biggest crowd puller in the party, will hold the initial three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23. On October 28, PM Modi will address the voters of Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur as well as the state capital Patna. In the month of November, PM Modi will continue his campaign by holding public rallies in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur on November 1. PM Modi will conclude his rallies by addressing three rallies on November 3rd in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria.

BJP is fighting the state elections in alliance with its ally Janata Dal United (JDU) under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar. Lok Janshakti party which had been a part of the NDA alliance in the state broke the ranks and has decided to go alone in the state polls. However, the party headed by Chirag Paswan has maintained that its alliance with the BJP is on at the centre and it would not field any candidates against the BJP candidates in the Bihar elections.

The central opposition to the BJP-JDU in the state polls is the RJD-Congress alliance which is fighting the polls in the absence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who is lodged in jail due to his conviction in a corruption case. The state is going to polls in three phases and voting will be conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The result of the assembly polls will be announced on November 10, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.