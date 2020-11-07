Bihar election result time 2020: Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav – When will you know the winner?

The exit polls will give an idea on the performance of parties in elections and will also provide a peek into which candidate is likely to win.

Bihar election result time 2020: With the completion of third and final phase of Bihar’s Legislative Assembly Elections, all eyes are now on the results. On Saturday (November 7), people voted for the next state government in Bihar. Voting took place in 78 of the total 243 Assembly constituencies today and 2.35 crore people in the state were eligible to cast their vote in the third phase of elections. It is to note that 78 seats are spread across 15 districts in Bihar. On Saturday, polling for these seats opened at 7 am.

By 6:30 pm today, as the final phase of Bihar Assembly Election ends, exit poll numbers can be released. These exit polls will give an idea on the performance of parties in elections and will also provide a peek into which candidate is likely to win. Depending on the exit polls, it can be guessed whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come back to power or the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance will be given a chance to win the state elections.

However, the official results declaring who will make the Bihar government will only be announced on November 10 as the votes will be taken up for counting.

On the counting day, the Electronic Voting Machines will be opened sharp at 8 in the morning and the process of counting votes will begin. If the race is not close, it is likely that the results will be clear by the afternoon.

The initial two phases of the Bihar election took place on October 28 and November 3. As the first phase of Assembly elections included 71 Assembly constituencies, the turnout to cast votes was recorded at 55.69 per cent. The second phase, on the other hand, had a voter turnout of 55.70 per cent for 94 Assembly constituencies.