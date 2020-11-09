Bihar Election 2020 Results Live: Counting begins today. Will Tejashwi Yadav become new Bihar CM?

Bihar Election 2020 Results Live: Counting begins today

Bihar Election 2020 Results Live Update: The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is set to start at 8 am today. Exit polls have indicated that it would tough for Nitish Kumar-led NDA to retain power against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made all security arrangements for safe counting of voted. The EC gave 19 companies of paramilitary forces to guard strongrooms. They are the innermost core of counting centres’ security. There’re 59 companies of paramilitary forces to maintain general law and order in the state, HR Srinivasa, Bihar Chief Election Commissioner, was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.

“This year we have 55 counting stations compared to normal number of 38 which corresponds to the number of districts in the state. This has been done to increase social distancing,” he added.

