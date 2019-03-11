Bihar election dates 2019: Check constituency-wise election schedule to know polling date in your city here

Updated: March 11, 2019 8:41 PM

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019:: Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The elections will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

Bihar Lok Sabha election 2019 dates, schedule: The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Polling will be held through seven phases between April 11 and May 19. The three politically crucial states that hold key to the formation of government Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, will go to polls in seven phases.

The Election Commission said that decision to hold elections in seven phases in these states was taken after keeping the issues like security, exams and festivals in mind.

While a total of 22 states will see single phase voting, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura will go to polls in two-phase. Assam and Chhattisgarh will see three-phase polling whereas Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will have four-phase polling. Jammu and Kashmir will have five-phase polling.

Below is the Bihar Lok Sabha election 2019 dates (Bihar Lok Sabha chunav 2019)

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In 2014, the BJP had won 22 seats. Its ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan had bagged 6 seats. The Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar had contested election solo and won just two seats.

This time, the BJP, JD(U) and LJP are contesting together. While BJP and JD(U) will contest 17 seats each, the LJP will field candidates on remaining sx seats. The Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress, HAM, NCP and Left are yet to make announcement regarding distribution of seats.

