Chirag misleading people, BJP has no B or C team in Bihar: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Bihar Elections 2020: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday targeted LJP President Chirag Paswan, saying he was misleading people in Bihar. He said the BJP has no B or C team in the state. He also said that the NDA will get three-fourth majority and Chirag’s party will be left as a vote cutter party.

“Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar, he is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders. We don’t have any B or C team. NDA will get a three-fourth majority. Chirag’s party will be left as a vote cutter party,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

While it was not yet clear in which context he made this statement, reports suggest that Chirag’s support to the Bharatiya Janata Party while walking out of the NDA alliance in the state has given an impression that there is some understanding between the LJP and BJP.

Analysts also believe that the BJP has no problem with LJP fighting Nitish as it would put the BJP in a more favourable position. The calculation is that if the BJP becomes largest party then it can negotiate for the chief ministerial post and Chirag can help the saffron party by weakening JDU.

An opinion poll conducted by Times Now-C Voter predicted NDA majority but BJP as the single largest party. The LJP has said that it will not accept the leadership of Nitish in the state. If BJP gets the highest number of seats and LJP also bags respectable numbers then Nitish may face some resistance in retaining the highest chair. However, the BJP does not want to create any differences of opinion ahead of the polls and has said that Nitish Kumar would be chief ministerial candidate irrespective of seats.