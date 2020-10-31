Bihar Election 2020: Won’t be surprised if Tejashwi becomes CM, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Bihar Election 2020: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that he won’t be surprised if RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav becomes the chief Minister of Bihar. He said Tejashwi Yadav was challenging everyone despite his family members in jail and central agencies after him. “A young man without any support, whose family members are in jail and CBI and Income Tax Department is behind him, is challenging everyone in a state like Bihar. I won’t be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar chief minister tomorrow,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Tejashwi Yadav is chief ministerial candidate of the grand alliance of the RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML. The RJD is contesting on 144 seats while Congress is on 70 seats. The Congress is also part of the government formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena, former ally of BJP, has been critical of the Centre and the BJP on various issues including alleged misuse of central agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax. Shiv Sena and the BJP ended their decades-long alliance over division of power (chief minister post) in Maharashtra.

When asked about the Election Commission’s statement that there was no poll conduct violation in the BJP’s free vaccine promise in its manifesto during the campaign, the Shiv Sena leader said that the “Election Commission of India was a branch of the BJP, so you can not expect anything else from them”.

The Bihar Election is being conducted in three phases. The first of polling happened on October 28. The second phase of polling will happen on November 3 and third on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.