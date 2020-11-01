  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Election 2020: Voters with disability, elderly to get free transportation to Patna polling booths

By: |
Updated: Nov 01, 2020 9:42 PM

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said the facility will be available to only such elderly and disabled voters who could not opt for postal ballots.

Bihar Election 2020

 

The Election Commission on Sunday said that it will provide free transportation to polling booths to voters in Patna aged above 80 and those having disabilities. The voters will be provided free Uber rides to the booths on polling day as part of the initiative, it said. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said the facility will be available to only such elderly and disabled voters who could not opt for postal ballots.

Related News

To avail the facility, a voter will have to obtain a coupon code by calling toll-free number 18003451950 on polling
day — November 3, and book Uber from the app using the code. Rides with fare up to Rs 120 will be free and any
amount above that would have to be paid by the voter, as per an official statement.

Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar and Patna Sahib, which are in Patna city, will go to polls on November 3 in the second
phase

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Election 2020 Voters with disability elderly to get free transportation to Patna polling booths
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Campaigning ends, voting on November 3
2Nitish will quit NDA after assembly polls, try to challenge PM Modi in 2024: Chirag Paswan
3Fugitive of law is also fugitive of society: West Bengal Guv on Bimal Gurung’s reappearance