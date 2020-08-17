Bihar election 2020: Three RJD MLAs expelled for anti-party activities, likely to join JD(U)

RJD has 80 MLAs in the 243 member assembly and the expulsions come months before the October-November assembly polls.
RJD, the principal opposition party in Bihar Sunday expelled three of its legislators from the party for six years for their anti-party activities.
RJD state secretary general Alok Mehta announced the expulsion of Prema Choudhary, Maheshwar Yadav and Faraz Fatmi.
All the three MLAs have at various times come out in support of JD(U) and had praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
“All the three legislators had indulged in anti-party activities and that is why they have been expelled from RJD for six years,” Mehta told newsmen.
“They have been working against RJD”s principles and programmes … The decision has been taken on the directive of party supremo Lalu Prasad,” he said.
Speculation is rife that the three legislators may join JD(U).
