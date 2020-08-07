Bihar election 2020: Rahul Gandhi’s mantra to beat Nitish Kumar involves alliances ‘with reasonable give and take’

Rahul Gandhi sounds bugle for Assembly elections in Bihar. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sounded the bugle for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Addressing a virtual meeting on Thursday, he launched a stinging attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his alleged failure in handling the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

It was Rahul Gandhi’s first virtual meeting ahead of the polls, slated for October-November. Around 1,000 party leaders and workers joined the virtual meeting.

Rahul said that only a strong alliance can defeat the ruling NDA comprising the JD(U) and BJP. He said that alliance with like-minded parties will be based on ‘mutual respect’ and ‘reasonable give and take’.

The Congress is a part of the grand alliance in Bihar. Besides Congress, the Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Rahul said that India is on its way to becoming the “vishwa guru” of coronavirus as the situation is worsening.

“Today, I am predicting a much bigger storm of unemployment and a sinking economy which may batter Bihar and the rest of the country in about six months,” he said.

Attacking CM Kumar over his claims of ‘sushasan’ (good governance), Rahul said despite the people of the state being in despair, he “seems unmoved”.

“His inability to act during the crisis is known to all,” the former Congress president said.’

Rahul further said “Bihar in the coming days will show the way and change the direction and fate of the country”.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of divisive politics and asked party workers to fight the elections by spreading the message of love and compassion and not hatred.