Bihar election 2020: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, once Lalu’s trusted aide, quits RJD ahead of polls

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits RJD

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from the party just ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar. Prasad had stepped down from his post of RJD’s national vice-president in June this year.

The politician is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Ranchi.

Raghuvansh was believed to be upset with the RJD leadership after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth. In 2014, he was eyeing a sixth consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from Vaishali. But he lost the seat to LJP’s Rama Singh. In 2019, he lost to LJP’ Veena Devi. Notably, Raghuvansh had won all the parliamentary elections since 1996 from Vaishali.

After the 2019 loss, Raghuvansh was expecting a Rajya Sabha berth but the party’s denial of the same led him to resign from the party post. He was once considered Lalu’s trusted aide and was expecting to be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

Raghuvansh Prasad was also said to be upset over his rival Rama Singh’s entry into the RJD. Meanwhile, there are speculations that he will join Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

After his resignation in June from the RJD’s national vice president post, several top leaders had made attempts to persuade him to withdraw his resignation. RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav had also visited Raghuvansh and urged him to withdraw his decision.