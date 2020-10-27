  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Election 2020: Polling for 71 Assembly seats in first phase tomorrow, over 1,000 candidates in fray

Updated: Oct 27, 2020 6:34 PM

Bihar Election Phase-I Polling: Of 71 seats going to polls tomorrow, JDU of Nitish Kumar is contesting on 35 seats and BJP on 29. RJD under the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav has fielded its candidates on 42 and its coalition partner Congress is contesting on 20 assembly seats.

Voting for phase 1 will be held on October 28 (IE)

 

Bihar Election Phase-I: The stage is set for the first phase of election in which over two crore electorate will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates across 71 assembly seats of Bihar. This voting for the first phase is set to begin at 7 am on Wednesday. As per the Election Commission, 2.14 crore people are eligible to cast their vote. Of these, 1.01 crore are women and 599 are from the third gender community. Among the 1,066 candidates in phase one, 952 are men and 114 women. The maximum number of candidates (27) are in Gaya Town and the minimum (5) at Katoria in Banka district.

Of 71 seats going to polls tomorrow, JDU of Nitish Kumar is contesting on 35 seats and BJP on 29. RJD under the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav has fielded its candidates on 42 and its coalition partner Congress is contesting on 20 assembly seats. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is in the fray in 41 seats, which also include all the 35 contested by the JD(U).

In the first phase, six members of the state cabinet Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad), Jaikumar Singh (Dinara), Ram Narayan Mandal (Banka), and Santosh Kumar Nirala (Rajpur) are in the fray. Of the six ministers, Krishnanandan Prasad Verma, Jaikumar Singh and Santosh Kumar Nirala belong to the JDU, while the remaining are from the BJP.

Among the prominent candidates are Jitan Ram Manjhi, Shreyasi Singh, Pushpam Priya Choudhary, Luv Sinha and Anant Kumar Singh. Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Imamganj seat in Gaya district. This reserved seat, which falls under Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, is expected to witness a tough fight between two heavyweights in their own right. Manjhi is up against RJD’s Uday Narayan Chaudhary, who has represented this seat four times.

Shreyasi Singh, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter, is making her debut as the BJP candidate from Jamui. Chirag Paswan, who represents Jamui Lok Sabha seat, has assured full support of his party to Shreyasi. The BJP leader challenging Vijay Prakash Yadav of RJD, the sitting legislator whose brother Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav is a former Union minister and a close aide of Lalu Prasad.

