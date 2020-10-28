Live Bihar Election News: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address another set of rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar

PM Modi Bihar Rally Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again be in Bihar to address three rallies for NDA. He will address gatherings in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. Last week, he addressed 3 rallies in Sasaram, Gaya, and Bhagalpur – that was his first set of rallies on October 23. Speaking at the first set of rallies, Prime Minister Modi had targeted opposition parties for misleading farmers on farm laws, promising jobs that, he thinks, they can’t create, insulting farmers and demanding the restoration of Article 370.

He had also attacked RJD for its ‘jungleraj’ for over a decade when women were not safe and extortionists ran amok in Bihar. He said that Bihar under NDA government was on the path of growth and now the opposition parties were looking at it with greedy eyes.

In total, the Prime Minister will address 12 rallies – of these, 3 have been done. After today, he will address another set of rallies on November 1. The Prime Minister will address rallies in Chapra, East Champaran, and Samastipur on November 1. His last set of rallies will be on November 3, when he will speak at public meetings in West Champaran, Saharsa, and Forbesganj.

