  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Live Bihar Election News PM Modi Rahul Gandhi to address another set of rallies today

Live Bihar Election News: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address another set of rallies today

By: |
Updated: October 28, 2020 7:46:23 am

Bihar Election 2020 PM Modi Rally: In total, the Prime Minister will address 12 rallies - of these, 3 have been done. After today, he will address another set of rallies on November 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar

PM Modi Bihar Rally Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again be in Bihar to address three rallies for NDA. He will address gatherings in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. Last week, he addressed 3 rallies in Sasaram, Gaya, and Bhagalpur – that was his first set of rallies on October 23. Speaking at the first set of rallies, Prime Minister Modi had targeted opposition parties for misleading farmers on farm laws, promising jobs that, he thinks, they can’t create, insulting farmers and demanding the restoration of Article 370.

He had also attacked RJD for its ‘jungleraj’ for over a decade when women were not safe and extortionists ran amok in Bihar. He said that Bihar under NDA government was on the path of growth and now the opposition parties were looking at it with greedy eyes.

In total, the Prime Minister will address 12 rallies – of these, 3 have been done. After today, he will address another set of rallies on November 1. The Prime Minister will address rallies in Chapra, East Champaran, and Samastipur on November 1. His last set of rallies will be on November 3, when he will speak at public meetings in West Champaran, Saharsa, and Forbesganj.

Read More

Live Blog

Bihar Election 2020 Modi Rally - LIVE

Highlights

    07:46 (IST)28 Oct 2020
    Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Bihar

    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will once again be in Bihar to address another set of rallies. 

    Image 

    07:45 (IST)28 Oct 2020
    PM Modi to address three rallies today

    Prime Minister Modi will address gatherings in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. 

    Image

    The Bihar assembly polls is being conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling for 71 seats began today. The second phase of polling will happen on November 3 and third phase on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: Voting begins for the first phase; 1,066 candidates in fray for 71 seats
    2Farmers’ bodies announce nationwide road blockade on November 5 against new agri laws
    3SC asks Centre to take further steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait