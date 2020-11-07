Bihar Election 2020 Phase-3 LIVE: Voting begins for third phase; 1204 candidates in fray for 78 seats

Bihar Election 2020

Bihar Election 2020 Phase-1 Polling: Voting for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. About 2.34 crore voters will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet. The first phase of polling happened on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. Among the prominent candidates contesting in this phase are Speaker of the outgoing assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JDU, Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur).

Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi). Another keenly watched candidate is Subhashini Yadav from Bihariganj whose father, veteran socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav, had been a multiple-term MP from Madhepura under which the assembly segment falls. She is contesting on a Congress ticket.

