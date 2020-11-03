Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: Voting begins for 94 seats in phase-2; nearly 1,500 candidates in fray

The second phase of polling happening today (November 3)

2020 Bihar Election Phase-2: Voting has begun for 94 seats in phase 2 of assembly elections in Bihar. In the first phase, 71 seats went to polls on October 28. In the second and the most crucial phase, over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday. Among the key faces fighting in this phase are Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, sons of former chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Of the 1,463 candidates in the fray for the 94 seats, nearly 10 per cent or 146 are women. Among the 2.85 crore voters, females account for 1.35 crore. Maharajganj assembly constituency has the maximum number of 27 candidates while Darauli (04) has the lowest.

The RJD is contesting 56 of the 94 seats while its ally Congress is contesting 24. The CPI and CPI(M) are fighting four seats each. From the NDA side, the BJP candidates are in the fray in 46 of the seats, while another 43 are being contested by those with JDU tickets. Mukesh Sahni’s VIP is contesting the remaining five. The LJP is contesting 52 seats, including the two it had won in 2015 contesting as an NDA constituent.

