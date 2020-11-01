  • MORE MARKET STATS
Bihar Election Phase 2 Live Updates: At Chhapra rally, PM Modi says Nitish Kumar is winning

Updated: November 1, 2020 11:04:06 am

Bihar Assembly Election 2020, PM Modi Rally in Bihar Live Updates:: At an election rally in Chhapra today, PM Modi said that after the first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.

Bihar Assembly election 2020 Phase 2 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. At an election rally in Chhapra today, he said that after the first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.

Live Blog

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates | Bihar Poll Campaign Tracker | BJP-JDU NDA, RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan Latest News

 

Highlights

    10:45 (IST)01 Nov 2020
    Nitish Kumar set to form government again: PM

    At a rally in Chhapra, PM Modi said, "We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja. Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj'."

    "After the first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again," PM said.

