Bihar Election Phase 2 Live Updates: At Chhapra rally, PM Modi says Nitish Kumar is winning

Nitish Kumar set to form government again: PM

At a rally in Chhapra, PM Modi said, "We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja. Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj'."

"After the first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again," PM said.