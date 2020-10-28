Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: Voting for first phase to begin shortly, 71 seats go to polls

Voting for phase 1 will be held on October 28 (IE)

2020 Bihar Election Polls: The stage is set for the first phase of assembly election in which over two crore voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates across 71 assembly seats of Bihar. This voting for the first phase is set to begin at 7 am on Wednesday. Over two crore people are eligible to cast their vote in the assembly poll. Of these, 1.01 crore are women and 599 are from the third gender community. Among the 1,066 candidates, 952 are men and 114 women. The maximum number of candidates are in Gaya Town and the minimum at Katoria in Banka district.

Of 71 seats going to polls, the JDU of Nitish Kumar is contesting on 35 seats and the BJP on 29. The RJD under the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav has fielded its candidates on 42 and its partner Congress is contesting on 20 assembly seats. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is in the fray in 41 seats, which also include all the 35 contested by the JD(U).

