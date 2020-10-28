Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: Voting for first phase to begin shortly, 71 seats go to polls

Bihar Assembly Phase 1 Polls Latest Updates: As per the Election Commission, 2.14 crore people are eligible to cast their vote in the assembly elections. Of these, 1.01 crore are women and 599 are from the third gender community. Among the 1,066 candidates, 952 are men and 114 women.
Voting for phase 1 will be held on October 28 (IE)
This voting for the first phase is set to begin at 7 am on Wednesday.
Of 71 seats going to polls, the JDU of Nitish Kumar is contesting on 35 seats and the BJP on 29. The RJD under the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav has fielded its candidates on 42 and its partner Congress is contesting on 20 assembly seats. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is in the fray in 41 seats, which also include all the 35 contested by the JD(U).
Bihar Election Phase-I Polling - LIVE
The Bihar election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling will happen on 71 seats today. After this, second phase of voting will happen for 94 seats on November 3 and the third phase of polling for 78 seats will happen on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.
Bihar Elections 2020: Voting for the first phase begin shortly. Visuals from polling stations in Lakhisarai.