Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar’s big digital push ahead of polls gets underway – All you need to know

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File pic)

The Janata Dal (United) has launched a dedicated digital platform to connect with the people of Bihar ahead of the Assembly election. The platform – jdulive.com – will be used by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address a virtual rally on September 7.

According to the JDU’s claim, jdulive.com is the country’s first ever dedicated multi-purpose digital platform through which lakhs of people can be connected. The platform will also be used for organising big virtual rallies, small public meetings and video gatherings.

The launch comes ahead of Nitish Kumar’s first virtual rally to sound the poll bugle in the state. Kumar is slated to address a virtual rally titled ‘Nischay Samvad’ on September 7. It will be broadcast live on the just launched platform. This will be Nitish’s first virtual meet ahead of the October-November elections and comes in the midst of twin challenges of coronavirus and floods.

The party said that US President Donald Trump also used such a multi-purpose and comprehensive digital platform during the last presidential election.

“The JDU’s site will also be used as ‘Bihar Brand TV’ as Chief Minister’s speeches, his tour itinerary and other news relating to the state will be available on it,” senior party leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said.

He said that the data of party workers will be connected with the platform. It will help the party to send messages to lakhs of people in one go. Sharing details about the site, the JD(U) leader said that more than 500 people can have two-way video-conferencing through the platform.

Senior party leader and state minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that CM Nitish Kumar believes in having direct communication with the people but “virtual rally has become the need of the hour”.

The platform has been developed by a team of IITians from the state.