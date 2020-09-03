Bihar election 2020: ‘Mahagathbandhan a sinking ship, no leaders in Congress and RJD’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain. (file pic)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain has called the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) of the opposition a sinking ship. Hussain, a prominent Muslim leader of the BJP, said that the NDA under Nitish Kumar’s leadership will surely win and form the government in Bihar.

Welcoming Jitan Ram Manjhi to the NDA, Hussain said that the ruling alliance will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming elections. The Bihar Legislative Assembly comprises 243 chairs.

“Mahagathbandhan lost Lok Sabha elections miserably. At that time, there was a split in the alliance. There are no leaders in Congress and RJD… Mahagathbandhan is a sinking ship,” the former Lok Sabha MP from Bhagalpur said.

“Now Jitan Ram Manjhi is joining NDA. It is a welcome step. He was with us in the last Assembly elections. Like Lok Sabha, we will win Assembly elections with the same strike rate. We will win more than 200 seats,” he said.

Manjhi quit the RJD-led grand alliance last month. He is all set to join the NDA. Manjhi was a constituent of the NDA before he defected to the grand alliance in 2018.

After quitting the grand alliance, Manjhi met Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna. According to reports, Manjhi wants 9-10 seats to contest which Nitish has agreed. The NDA in Bihar now comprises four political parties — BJP, JD(U), LJP and Hindustani Awam Morcha of Manjhi.

Meanwhile, Manjhi said that there has been no discussion about seat-sharing with the NDA constituents but assured that the HAM workers will work for the NDA’s return to power in the state.

“Our workers will be engaged in all of Bihar to win the elections and in the interest of the state, we will form the NDA government,” he said.

To a question about his exit from the grand alliance, the former CM replied: “We felt that there is nepotism and corruption in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership in Mahagathbandhan.”