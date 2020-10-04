  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Election 2020: LJP won’t contest under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, wants alliance with BJP only

An LJP parliamentary board meeting chaired by its president Chirag Paswan instead passed a resolution in favour of an alliance with the BJP and said its MLAs will work to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

bihar election, bihar election date, bihar election date 2020, bihar election date 2020 vidhan sabha date, bihar election news, bihar election news hindi, bihar election exit poll, bihar election result 2020, bihar election result date, bihar election voting date 2020, election commisionAs such, the LJP resolution makes the party's break up with the NDA in the state inevitable.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday virtually walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, saying that it will not fight the election under JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership of the ruling alliance in the state, LJP sources said.

As such, the LJP resolution makes the party’s break up with the NDA in the state inevitable. The BJP central election committee is meeting later in the evening to finalise the party’s candidates for the three-phase assembly election, which begins from October 28.

