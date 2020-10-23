Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to begin campaign in joint rally with Tejashwi Yadav

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Election 2020: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will today kickstart political campaign for Bihar. He will hold joint rallies with chief minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav. The Congress is contesting the polls with RJD, CPI, CPI-m, and CPI-ML. The RJD is contesting on the highest number of seats 144 while the Congress is fighting on 70. Other seats are divided among the other constituents.

Rahul Gandhi’s rally comes on a day Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address three rallies. Both the leaders will be in Bihar today. Bihar assembly polls are being conducted in three phases and the first phase of voting will happen on October 28.