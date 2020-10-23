Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to begin campaign in joint rally with Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi's rally comes on a day Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address three rallies. Both the leaders will be in Bihar today. Bihar assembly polls are being conducted in three phases and the first phase of voting will happen on October 28.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Bihar Election 2020: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will today kickstart political campaign for Bihar. He will hold joint rallies with chief minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav. The Congress is contesting the polls with RJD, CPI, CPI-m, and CPI-ML. The RJD is contesting on the highest number of seats 144 while the Congress is fighting on 70. Other seats are divided among the other constituents.
हमारे नेता श्री @RahulGandhi जी इतिहास और गौरव की भूमि बिहार आ रहे हैं- हमारी आवाज उठाने; 15 साल के कुशासन को आईना दिखाने।
Rahul Gandhi’s rally comes on a day Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address three rallies. Both the leaders will be in Bihar today. Bihar assembly polls are being conducted in three phases and the first phase of voting will happen on October 28.
Highlights
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to address joint rally with Tjashwi Yadav in Bihar. This will be his first rally in the state where first phase of election will happen on October 28.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js