Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address first rallies today

PM Modi will be in Bihar

Bihar Election 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address first three of his 12 rallies planned for the Bihar Assembly elections. Today, he will address three rallies — in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. The Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling will take place on October 28.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also hit the ground and address a joint rallies with Tejashwi Yadav.

In a tweet put out on Thursday, Prime Minister said: “Tomorrow I will get an opportunity to live among my brothers and sisters from Bihar. I will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. During this time, I will put the development agenda of the NDA in front of the people and ask for their blessings for our alliance.”

The BJP is contesting this poll with JDU of Nitish Kumar, VIP of Mukesh Shahani and HAM of Jitan Ram Manjhi.

In total, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address 12 rallies. Of these, three rallies will happen today. After these, Prime Minister Modi will address rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna on October 28. He will address rallies in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur on November 1. He will address another three rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj on November 3.