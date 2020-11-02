Bihar Election 2020: Key candidates squaring off in Phase-2

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Election Phase-2 candidates: Stage is set for voting in 94 constituencies going to polls in the second phase of assembly election in Bihar. Among the key candidates in the second phase are Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, sons of former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav. Tejashwi is contesting from Raghopur while Tej Pratap is fighting from Hasanpur assembly seat. The other two key candidates trying their luck in the same phase are Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha, and Pushpam Priya Choudhary of Plurals Party.

Bihar Elections 2020: Key candidates in Phase-II

Tejashwi Yadav

Former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur assembly constituency going to polls in the second phase of state elections. He is the incumbent legislator and seeking re-election from here for the second time. His main challenger is Satish Kumar Yadav of BJP. Chirag Paswan’s LJP too has folded its candidate but the contest is likely to be bipolar in Raghopur. In 2015, Tejashwi Yadav had defeated his challenger Satish Kumar Yadav. In that election, Tejashwi was the candidate of a grand alliance formed between JDU and RJD.

Tej Pratap Yadav

Former Minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the second phase of polling from Hasanpur assembly constituency. His challengers are Raj Kumar Ray of JDU and Manish Kumar Sahni of the LJP. But the contest is expected to be between incumbent JDU leader Raj Kumar Ray and Tej Pratap Yadav. Ray has won from here twice – 2010 and 2015. Before that, RJD’s Sunil Kumar Pushpam had won the Hasanpur constituency in 2005.

Luv Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha’s son and Bollywood actor Luv Sinha is Congress’ candidate from Bankipur assembly seat, which comes under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Shatrughan Sinha twice, in 2009 and 2014. He, however, lost to Ravi Shankar Prasad of BJP in 2019. His son, Luv Sinha, is now making political debut from the Bankipur assembly segment where his challengers are Nitin Nabin of the BJP and Pushpam Priya Choudhary of Plurals Party. Before taking a plunge into politics, Luv Sinha acted in two Bollywood movies, Sadiyaan (2010) and Paltan (2018).

Pushpam Priya Choudhary

Daughter of former JDU leader Vinod Chaudhary, Pushpam Priya Choudhary is chief of Plurals Party. Pushpam is contesting from the Bankipur assembly constituency where her challengers are debutant Luv Sinha and three-time MLA Nitin Nabin of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This year in March, Pushpam Priya Choudhary launched Plurals Party which has fielded its candidates on all 243 seats.