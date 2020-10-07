Bihar Election 2020: Full list of BJP candidates

Bihar Elecions 2020: On Tuesday, the NDA announced that the JDU will contest on 122 seats and the BJP on 121. Under the arrangement, JDU will give 7 seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the BJP will have to accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
The elections will conclude on November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Candidates List: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the first phase of assembly polls beginning October 28. The elections will be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats. In the first phase, 71 seats will be up for the contest on October 28. The BJP is contesting the election in alliance with the JDU of Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni – under the NDA banner. On Tuesday, the NDA announced that the JDU will contest on 122 seats and the BJP on 121. Under the arrangement, JDU will give 7 seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the BJP will have to accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).