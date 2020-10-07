Bihar Election 2020: Full list of BJP candidates

The elections will conclude on November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Candidates List: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the first phase of assembly polls beginning October 28. The elections will be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats. In the first phase, 71 seats will be up for the contest on October 28. The BJP is contesting the election in alliance with the JDU of Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni – under the NDA banner. On Tuesday, the NDA announced that the JDU will contest on 122 seats and the BJP on 121. Under the arrangement, JDU will give 7 seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the BJP will have to accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Full List of BJP Candidates

Kahalgaon – Pawan Kumar Yadav

Banka – Ram Narayan Mondal

Katoria – Nikki Hembram

Munger – Pranav Kumar Yadav

Lakhisarai – Vijay Kumar Sinha

Barh – Gyanendra Kumar Singh

Bikram – Atul Kumar

Barharia – Raghvendra Pratap Singh

Aarah – Amrendra Pratap Singh

Tarari – Kaushal Kumar Singh

Shahpur – Munni Devi

Ramgarh – Ashok Singh

Mohania – Niranjan Ram

Bhabhua – Rinki Rani Pandey

Chainpur – Brij Kishor Bind

Dihri – Satyanarayan Singh Yadav

Karakat – Rajeshwar Raj

Goh – Manoj Kumar Sharma

Aurangabad – Ramadhaar Singh

Gurua- Ranjan Nandan Dangi

Bodhgaya – Hari Manhi

Gaya Shahar- Prem Kumar

Wazirganj- Virendra Singh

Rajauli- Kanhaiya Kumar

Hisua – Anil Singh

Warisaliganj- Aruna Devi

Jamui- Shreyashi Singh

In the last election, the BJP had contested on 157 seats and could win 53 — 38 seats less than what it had got in 2010.

The list of candidates will be updated as and when more names are announced.