Bihar Election 2020: Full list of BJP candidates

By: |
October 7, 2020 4:09 PM

Bihar Elecions 2020: On Tuesday, the NDA announced that the JDU will contest on 122 seats and the BJP on 121. Under the arrangement, JDU will give 7 seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the BJP will have to accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The elections will conclude on November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

 

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Candidates List: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the first phase of assembly polls beginning October 28. The elections will be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats. In the first phase, 71 seats will be up for the contest on October 28. The BJP is contesting the election in alliance with the JDU of Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni – under the NDA banner. On Tuesday, the NDA announced that the JDU will contest on 122 seats and the BJP on 121. Under the arrangement, JDU will give 7 seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the BJP will have to accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Full List of BJP Candidates

Kahalgaon – Pawan Kumar Yadav
Banka – Ram Narayan Mondal
Katoria – Nikki Hembram
Munger – Pranav Kumar Yadav
Lakhisarai – Vijay Kumar Sinha
Barh – Gyanendra Kumar Singh
Bikram – Atul Kumar
Barharia – Raghvendra Pratap Singh
Aarah – Amrendra Pratap Singh
Tarari – Kaushal Kumar Singh
Shahpur – Munni Devi
Ramgarh – Ashok Singh
Mohania – Niranjan Ram
Bhabhua – Rinki Rani Pandey
Chainpur – Brij Kishor Bind
Dihri – Satyanarayan Singh Yadav
Karakat – Rajeshwar Raj
Goh – Manoj Kumar Sharma
Aurangabad – Ramadhaar Singh
Gurua- Ranjan Nandan Dangi
Bodhgaya – Hari Manhi
Gaya Shahar- Prem Kumar
Wazirganj- Virendra Singh
Rajauli- Kanhaiya Kumar
Hisua – Anil Singh
Warisaliganj- Aruna Devi
Jamui- Shreyashi Singh

In the last election, the BJP had contested on 157 seats and could win 53 — 38 seats less than what it had got in 2010.

The list of candidates will be updated as and when more names are announced.

