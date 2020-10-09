  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Election 2020: Five BJP turncoats in LJP’s first list of 42 candidates

By: |
Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:42 PM

The LJP recently announced that it will contest the Bihar elections on its own and not in alliance with the BJP and JDU.

The LJP was earlier part of NDA but quit the alliance in the state over "ideological differences" with Nitish Kumar's JDU.

 

Bihar Elections 2020: Five BJP leaders and one from the JD(U) have been fielded by Chirag Paswan’s LJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. These leaders switched sides to the LJP after being denied tickets by their respective parties. The LJP recently announced that it will contest the Bihar elections on its own and not in alliance with the BJP and JDU.

Related News

Among the BJP leaders who have been fielded by the LJP are Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chourasia, Usha Vidyarthi, Ravindra Yadav, and Mrinal Shekhar.

Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chourasia and Usha Vidyarthi recently resigned from the party over the denial of tickets. Singh has been fielded from Dinara, Chourasia from Sasaram and Vidyarthi from Paliganj. Ravindra Yadav will contest on an LJP ticket from Jhajha and Mrinal Shekhar from Amarpur. Another BJP leader Indu Devi Kashyap will fight as LJP candidate from Jehanabad.

Lone JDU rebel Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha has also got a ticket from the LJP to contest from Jagdishpur.

The LJP was earlier part of NDA but quit the alliance in the state over “ideological differences” with Nitish Kumar’s JDU. This time, the LJP is contesting election on 143 of 243 seats. The BJP and JDU are contesting the polls together with two other smaller parties, namely Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIkassheel Insan Party of Mukesh Sahani.

The BJP has so far released the names of 27 candidates and JDU has declared its candidates for 115 seats. The BJP has declared that Nitish Kumar would be the chief ministerial candidate for NDA while LJP has announced that after results, it will form government with BJP. The elections will happen in three phases, the first phase of polling will happen on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Election 2020 Five BJP turncoats in LJP’s first list of 42 candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi lauds IFS officers for their work towards serving nation, furthering national interests
2Ram Vilas Paswan — a ‘kingmaker’ who outlasted many kings
3Anti-pollution action plan by SC-appointed body to come in force from October 15 in Delhi, nearby areas