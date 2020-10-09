Bihar Election 2020: Five BJP turncoats in LJP’s first list of 42 candidates

The LJP was earlier part of NDA but quit the alliance in the state over "ideological differences" with Nitish Kumar's JDU.

Bihar Elections 2020: Five BJP leaders and one from the JD(U) have been fielded by Chirag Paswan’s LJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. These leaders switched sides to the LJP after being denied tickets by their respective parties. The LJP recently announced that it will contest the Bihar elections on its own and not in alliance with the BJP and JDU.

Among the BJP leaders who have been fielded by the LJP are Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chourasia, Usha Vidyarthi, Ravindra Yadav, and Mrinal Shekhar.

Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chourasia and Usha Vidyarthi recently resigned from the party over the denial of tickets. Singh has been fielded from Dinara, Chourasia from Sasaram and Vidyarthi from Paliganj. Ravindra Yadav will contest on an LJP ticket from Jhajha and Mrinal Shekhar from Amarpur. Another BJP leader Indu Devi Kashyap will fight as LJP candidate from Jehanabad.

लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी के सभी प्रत्याशीयों को ढेर सारी बधाई।बिहार के आने वाले भविष्य लिए आप सभी का जीतना ज़रूरी है।जे॰डी॰यू॰ को वोट देने का मतलब बिहार को बर्बाद करना। पापा की सेहत ज़्यादा ख़राब होने के कारण आप सब के बीच अभी नहीं आ पा रहा हूँ।पापा की सेहत ठीक होते ही आप सब के साथ बीच pic.twitter.com/WHm4bPPIfN — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Lone JDU rebel Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha has also got a ticket from the LJP to contest from Jagdishpur.

The LJP was earlier part of NDA but quit the alliance in the state over “ideological differences” with Nitish Kumar’s JDU. This time, the LJP is contesting election on 143 of 243 seats. The BJP and JDU are contesting the polls together with two other smaller parties, namely Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIkassheel Insan Party of Mukesh Sahani.

The BJP has so far released the names of 27 candidates and JDU has declared its candidates for 115 seats. The BJP has declared that Nitish Kumar would be the chief ministerial candidate for NDA while LJP has announced that after results, it will form government with BJP. The elections will happen in three phases, the first phase of polling will happen on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.