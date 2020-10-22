Bihar Election 2020: Date, schedule, results — All you need to know

The battle in Bihar is mainly between two sides, NDA led by chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan led by former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling for the 71 seats will take place on October 28. The second phase of polling for 94 seats will happen on November 3 and the third phase of polling for the remaining 78 constituencies will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

The battle in Bihar is mainly between two sides, NDA led by chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan led by former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The NDA constituents are BJP, JDU, VIP of Mukesh Sahani and Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi. On the other side, the grand alliance consists of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML.

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-I voting on October 28

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II voting on November 3

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III voting on November 7

How to check if you are registered to vote?

Visit the official website – https://electoralsearch.in/

Fill in required information such as name, age, DoB and state to see if you are registered to vote.

If your name appears in the list, you are eligible to vote. If you don’t find your name in the list you need to register to vote.

You can register online and offline mode. For online, visit https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/.

Also, you can use Voter Helpline App to verify your name in Electoral Roll or register online.

How to register online?

You need to fill Form 6 at National Voters’ Service Portal — https://www.nvsp.in/.

This form is also for ‘First time voters’ and ‘voters who have shifted to another constituency’.

NRI Voter need to fill form 6A

For Deletion or Objection in electoral roll fill form 7

Fill form 8 to make any change in name, photo, Age, EPIC number, address, date of birth, age, name of relative, type of relation, and Gender.

In case of shifting from one place of residence to another place of residence within the same constituency please fill Form 8A.

How to register offline?

To enroll offline, you need to fill two copies of Form 6. This form is also available free of cost in offices of Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.

The application accompanied by copies of the relevant documents can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or sent by post addressed to him or can be handed over to the Booth Level Officer of your polling area.

Call 1950 for any help.

Want to know your constituency?

Visit – https://www.nvsp.in/

Locate – Know Your Constituency Tab

Click on the tab, you will be directed to another page

Fill in EPIC number or address

You will also get to know your electoral officer and political party representative details.

What are the documents required at polling booth?

For identification purpose, you can present your EPIC or any of the following documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips:

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office.

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

Aadhar Card

Photo Voter Slips

To facilitate the voters to know at which serial number of electoral roll of which particular polling station s/he is enrolled as a voter, the official voter slip bearing the photo of the elector (wherever present in the roll) will be distributed at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors by the District Election Officer.

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-I Polling

Date: October 28, 2020

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-I Constituencies (71)

1. Kahalgaon

2. Sultanganj

3. Amarpur

4. Dhoraiya (SC)

5. Banka

6. Katoria (ST)

7. Belhar

8. Tarapur

9. Munger

10. Jamalpur

11. Suryagarha

12. Lakhisarai

13. Sheikhpura

14. Barbigha

15. Mokama

16. Barh

17. Masaurhi (SC)

18. Paliganj

19. Bikram

20. Sandesh

21. Barhara

22. Arrah

23. Agiaon (SC)

24. Tarari

25. Jagdishpur

26. Shahpur

27. Brahampur

28. Buxar

29. Dumraon

30. Rajpur (SC)

31. Ramgarh

32. Mohania (SC)

33. Bhabua

34. Chainpur

35. Chenari (SC)

36. Sasaram

37. Kargahar

38. Dinara

39. Nokha

40. Dehri

41. Karakat

42. Arwal

43. Kurtha

44. Jehanabad

45. Ghosi

46. Makhdumpur (SC)

47. Goh

48. Obra

49. Nabinagar

50. Kutumba (SC)

51. Aurangabad

52. Rafiganj

53. Gurua

54. Sherghati

55. Imamganj (SC)

56. Barachatti (SC)

57. Bodh Gaya (SC)

58. Gaya Town

59. Tikari

60. Belaganj

61. Atri

62. Wazirganj

63. Rajauli (SC)

64. Hisua

65. Nawada

66. Gobindpur

67. Warsaliganj

68. Sikandra (SC)

69. Jamui

70. Jhajha

71. Chakai

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II Polling

Date: November 3

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II Constituencies (94)

1. Nautan

2. Chanpatia

3. Bettiah

4. Harsidhi (SC)

5. Govindganj

6. Kesaria

7. Kalyanpur

8. Pipra

9. Madhuban

10. Sheohar

11. Sitamarhi

12. Runnisaidpur

13. Belsand

14. Madhubani

15. Rajnagar (SC)

16. Jhanjharpur

17. Phulparas

18. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

19. Gaura Bauram

20. Benipur

21. Alinagar

22. Darbhanga Rural

23. Minapur

24. Kanti

25. Baruraj

26. Paroo

27. Sahebganj

28. Baikunthpur

29. Barauli

30. Gopalganj

31. Kuchaikote

32. Bhore (SC)

33. Hathua

34. Siwan

35. Ziradei

36. Darauli (SC)

37. Raghunathpur

38. Daraunda

39. Barharia

40. Goriakothi

41. Maharajganj

42. Ekma

43. Manjhi

44. Baniapur

45. Taraiya

46. Marhaura

47. Chapra

48. Garkha (SC)

49. Amnour

50. Parsa

51. Sonepur

52. Hajipur

53. Lalganj

54. Vaishali

55. Raja Pakar (SC)

56. Raghopur

57. Mahnar

58. Ujiarpur

59. Mohiuddinnagar

60. Bibhutipur

61. Rosera (SC)

62. Hasanpur

63. Cheria-Bariarpur

64. Bachhwara

65. Teghra

66. Matihani

67. Sahebpur Kamal

68. Begusarai

69. Bakhri (SC)

70. Alauli (SC)

71. Khagaria

72. Beldaur

73. Parbatta

74. Bihpur

75. Gopalpur

76. Pirpainti (SC)

77. Bhagalpur

78. Nathnagar

79. Asthawan

80. Biharsharif

81. Rajgir (SC)

82. Islampur

83. Hilsa

84. Nalanda

85. Harnaut

86. Bakhtiarpur

87. Digha

88. Bankipur

89. Kumhrar

90. Patna Sahib

91. Fatuha

92. Danapur

93. Maner

94. Phulwari (SC)

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III Polling

Date: November 7, 2020

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III Constituencies (78)

1. Valmiki Nagar

2. Ramnagar (SC)

3. Narkatiaganj

4. Bagaha

5. Lauriya

6. Sikta

7. Raxaul

8. Sugauli

9. Narkatia

10. Motihari

11. Chiraia

12. Dhaka

13. Riga

14. Bathnaha (SC)

15. Parihar

16. Sursand

17. Bajpatti

18. Harlakhi

19. Benipatti

20. Khajauli

21. Babubarhi

22. Bisfi

23. Laukaha

24. Nirmali

25. Pipra

26. Supaul

27. Triveniganj (SC)

28. Chhatapur

29. Narpatganj

30. Raniganj (SC)

31. Forbesganj

32. Araria

33. Jokihat

34. Sikti

35. Bahadurganj

36. Thakurganj

37. Kishanganj

38. Kochadhaman

39. Amour

40. Baisi

41. Kasba

42. Banmankhi (SC)

43. Rupauli

44. Dhamdaha

45. Purnia

46. Katihar

47. Kadwa

48. Balrampur

49. Pranpur

50. Manihari (ST)

51. Barari

52. Korha (SC)

53. Alamnagar

54. Bihariganj

55. Singheshwar (SC)

56. Madhepura

57. Sonbarsha (SC)

58. Saharsa

59. Simri Bakhtiarpur

60. Mahishi

61. Darbhanga

62. Hayaghat

63. Bahadurpur

64. Keoti

65. Jale

66. Gaighat

67. Aurai

68. Bochahan (SC)

69. Sakra (SC)

70. Kurhani

71. Muzaffarpur

72. Mahua

73. Patepur (SC)

74. Kalyanpur (SC)

75. Warisnagar

76. Samastipur

77. Morwa

78. Sarairanjan

Bihar Election 2020 Results

Date: November 10

Number of Electors

General Electors: 7,27,66,986

Service Voters: 1,60,410

Total Electors: 7,29,27,396

Number of Polling Stations

Number of Polling Stations in 2015: 65,367

Number of Polling Stations in 2020: 1,06,526

Who is fighting on how many seats?

From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 110 seats and JDU is fighting on 115. On the other side, the RJD is contesting on maximum number of seats followed by the Congress. Tejashwi Yadav is contesting on 144 seats while Congress on 70. Rest are divided among other constituents. In 2015, the RJD had emerged as the single largest party by winning 80 seats, 58 more than what it had got in 2010.

Three opinion polls have predicted the return of chief minister Nitish Kumar with a comfortable majority. Times Now-Cvoter has predicted 160 seats for the NDA and 76 for the grand alliance. ABP-Cvoter has predicted 141-161 seats for the ruling government and 64-84 for the opposition parties. The survey by India Today-CDS Lokniti has projected 133-143 for the NDA and 88-98 for the grand alliance.