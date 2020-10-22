Bihar Election 2020: Date, schedule, results — All you need to know

Bihar Election 2020: From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 110 seats and JDU is fighting on 115. On the other side, the RJD is contesting on maximum number of seats followed by the Congress. Tejashwi Yadav is contesting on 144 seats while Congress on 70.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling for the 71 seats will take place on October 28. The second phase of polling for 94 seats will happen on November 3 and the third phase of polling for the remaining 78 constituencies will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.
The battle in Bihar is mainly between two sides, NDA led by chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan led by former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The NDA constituents are BJP, JDU, VIP of Mukesh Sahani and Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi. On the other side, the grand alliance consists of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML.
Bihar Election 2020: Phase-I voting on October 28
Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II voting on November 3
Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III voting on November 7
How to check if you are registered to vote?
Visit the official website – https://electoralsearch.in/
Fill in required information such as name, age, DoB and state to see if you are registered to vote.
If your name appears in the list, you are eligible to vote. If you don’t find your name in the list you need to register to vote.
You can register online and offline mode. For online, visit https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/.
Also, you can use Voter Helpline App to verify your name in Electoral Roll or register online.
How to register online?
You need to fill Form 6 at National Voters’ Service Portal — https://www.nvsp.in/. This form is also for ‘First time voters’ and ‘voters who have shifted to another constituency’. NRI Voter need to fill form 6A For Deletion or Objection in electoral roll fill form 7
Fill form 8 to make any change in name, photo, Age, EPIC number, address, date of birth, age, name of relative, type of relation, and Gender.
In case of shifting from one place of residence to another place of residence within the same constituency please fill Form 8A.
How to register offline?
To enroll offline, you need to fill two copies of Form 6. This form is also available free of cost in offices of Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.
The application accompanied by copies of the relevant documents can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or sent by post addressed to him or can be handed over to the Booth Level Officer of your polling area.
Call 1950 for any help.
Want to know your constituency?
Visit – https://www.nvsp.in/
Locate – Know Your Constituency Tab
Click on the tab, you will be directed to another page
Fill in EPIC number or address
You will also get to know your electoral officer and political party representative details.
What are the documents required at polling booth?
For identification purpose, you can present your EPIC or any of the following documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips: Passport Driving License Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office. PAN Card Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR MNREGA Job Card Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Aadhar Card
Photo Voter Slips
To facilitate the voters to know at which serial number of electoral roll of which particular polling station s/he is enrolled as a voter, the official voter slip bearing the photo of the elector (wherever present in the roll) will be distributed at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors by the District Election Officer.
General Electors: 7,27,66,986 Service Voters: 1,60,410 Total Electors: 7,29,27,396
Number of Polling Stations
Number of Polling Stations in 2015: 65,367 Number of Polling Stations in 2020: 1,06,526
Who is fighting on how many seats?
From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 110 seats and JDU is fighting on 115. On the other side, the RJD is contesting on maximum number of seats followed by the Congress. Tejashwi Yadav is contesting on 144 seats while Congress on 70. Rest are divided among other constituents. In 2015, the RJD had emerged as the single largest party by winning 80 seats, 58 more than what it had got in 2010.
Three opinion polls have predicted the return of chief minister Nitish Kumar with a comfortable majority. Times Now-Cvoter has predicted 160 seats for the NDA and 76 for the grand alliance. ABP-Cvoter has predicted 141-161 seats for the ruling government and 64-84 for the opposition parties. The survey by India Today-CDS Lokniti has projected 133-143 for the NDA and 88-98 for the grand alliance.