  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Election 2020: Date, schedule, results — All you need to know

By: |
October 22, 2020 3:16 PM

Bihar Election 2020: From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 110 seats and JDU is fighting on 115. On the other side, the RJD is contesting on maximum number of seats followed by the Congress. Tejashwi Yadav is contesting on 144 seats while Congress on 70.

The battle in Bihar is mainly between two sides, NDA led by chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan led by former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

 

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling for the 71 seats will take place on October 28. The second phase of polling for 94 seats will happen on November 3 and the third phase of polling for the remaining 78 constituencies will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Related News

The battle in Bihar is mainly between two sides, NDA led by chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan led by former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The NDA constituents are BJP, JDU, VIP of Mukesh Sahani and Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi. On the other side, the grand alliance consists of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML.

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-I voting on October 28

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II voting on November 3

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III voting on November 7

How to check if you are registered to vote?

Visit the official website – https://electoralsearch.in/

Fill in required information such as name, age, DoB and state to see if you are registered to vote.

If your name appears in the list, you are eligible to vote. If you don’t find your name in the list you need to register to vote.

You can register online and offline mode. For online, visit https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/.

Also, you can use Voter Helpline App to verify your name in Electoral Roll or register online.

How to register online?

You need to fill Form 6 at National Voters’ Service Portal — https://www.nvsp.in/.
This form is also for ‘First time voters’ and ‘voters who have shifted to another constituency’.
NRI Voter need to fill form 6A
For Deletion or Objection in electoral roll fill form 7

Fill form 8 to make any change in name, photo, Age, EPIC number, address, date of birth, age, name of relative, type of relation, and Gender.

In case of shifting from one place of residence to another place of residence within the same constituency please fill Form 8A.

How to register offline?

To enroll offline, you need to fill two copies of Form 6. This form is also available free of cost in offices of Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.

The application accompanied by copies of the relevant documents can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or sent by post addressed to him or can be handed over to the Booth Level Officer of your polling area.

Call 1950 for any help.

Want to know your constituency?

Visit – https://www.nvsp.in/

Locate – Know Your Constituency Tab

Click on the tab, you will be directed to another page

Fill in EPIC number or address

You will also get to know your electoral officer and political party representative details.

What are the documents required at polling booth?

For identification purpose, you can present your EPIC or any of the following documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips:
Passport
Driving License
Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by
Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office.
PAN Card
Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
MNREGA Job Card
Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
Pension document with photograph
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and
Aadhar Card

Photo Voter Slips

To facilitate the voters to know at which serial number of electoral roll of which particular polling station s/he is enrolled as a voter, the official voter slip bearing the photo of the elector (wherever present in the roll) will be distributed at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors by the District Election Officer.

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-I Polling

Date: October 28, 2020

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-I Constituencies (71)

1. Kahalgaon
2. Sultanganj
3. Amarpur
4. Dhoraiya (SC)
5. Banka
6. Katoria (ST)
7. Belhar
8. Tarapur
9. Munger
10. Jamalpur
11. Suryagarha
12. Lakhisarai
13. Sheikhpura
14. Barbigha
15. Mokama
16. Barh
17. Masaurhi (SC)
18. Paliganj
19. Bikram
20. Sandesh
21. Barhara
22. Arrah
23. Agiaon (SC)
24. Tarari
25. Jagdishpur
26. Shahpur
27. Brahampur
28. Buxar
29. Dumraon
30. Rajpur (SC)
31. Ramgarh
32. Mohania (SC)
33. Bhabua
34. Chainpur
35. Chenari (SC)
36. Sasaram
37. Kargahar
38. Dinara
39. Nokha
40. Dehri
41. Karakat
42. Arwal
43. Kurtha
44. Jehanabad
45. Ghosi
46. Makhdumpur (SC)
47. Goh
48. Obra
49. Nabinagar
50. Kutumba (SC)
51. Aurangabad
52. Rafiganj
53. Gurua
54. Sherghati
55. Imamganj (SC)
56. Barachatti (SC)
57. Bodh Gaya (SC)
58. Gaya Town
59. Tikari
60. Belaganj
61. Atri
62. Wazirganj
63. Rajauli (SC)
64. Hisua
65. Nawada
66. Gobindpur
67. Warsaliganj
68. Sikandra (SC)
69. Jamui
70. Jhajha
71. Chakai

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II Polling

Date: November 3

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II Constituencies (94)

1. Nautan
2. Chanpatia
3. Bettiah
4. Harsidhi (SC)
5. Govindganj
6. Kesaria
7. Kalyanpur
8. Pipra
9. Madhuban
10. Sheohar
11. Sitamarhi
12. Runnisaidpur
13. Belsand
14. Madhubani
15. Rajnagar (SC)
16. Jhanjharpur
17. Phulparas
18. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
19. Gaura Bauram
20. Benipur
21. Alinagar
22. Darbhanga Rural
23. Minapur
24. Kanti
25. Baruraj
26. Paroo
27. Sahebganj
28. Baikunthpur
29. Barauli
30. Gopalganj
31. Kuchaikote
32. Bhore (SC)
33. Hathua
34. Siwan
35. Ziradei
36. Darauli (SC)
37. Raghunathpur
38. Daraunda
39. Barharia
40. Goriakothi
41. Maharajganj
42. Ekma
43. Manjhi
44. Baniapur
45. Taraiya
46. Marhaura
47. Chapra
48. Garkha (SC)
49. Amnour
50. Parsa
51. Sonepur
52. Hajipur
53. Lalganj
54. Vaishali
55. Raja Pakar (SC)
56. Raghopur
57. Mahnar
58. Ujiarpur
59. Mohiuddinnagar
60. Bibhutipur
61. Rosera (SC)
62. Hasanpur
63. Cheria-Bariarpur
64. Bachhwara
65. Teghra
66. Matihani
67. Sahebpur Kamal
68. Begusarai
69. Bakhri (SC)
70. Alauli (SC)
71. Khagaria
72. Beldaur
73. Parbatta
74. Bihpur
75. Gopalpur
76. Pirpainti (SC)
77. Bhagalpur
78. Nathnagar
79. Asthawan
80. Biharsharif
81. Rajgir (SC)
82. Islampur
83. Hilsa
84. Nalanda
85. Harnaut
86. Bakhtiarpur
87. Digha
88. Bankipur
89. Kumhrar
90. Patna Sahib
91. Fatuha
92. Danapur
93. Maner
94. Phulwari (SC)

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III Polling

Date: November 7, 2020

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III Constituencies (78)

1. Valmiki Nagar
2. Ramnagar (SC)
3. Narkatiaganj
4. Bagaha
5. Lauriya
6. Sikta
7. Raxaul
8. Sugauli
9. Narkatia
10. Motihari
11. Chiraia
12. Dhaka
13. Riga
14. Bathnaha (SC)
15. Parihar
16. Sursand
17. Bajpatti
18. Harlakhi
19. Benipatti
20. Khajauli
21. Babubarhi
22. Bisfi
23. Laukaha
24. Nirmali
25. Pipra
26. Supaul
27. Triveniganj (SC)
28. Chhatapur
29. Narpatganj
30. Raniganj (SC)
31. Forbesganj
32. Araria
33. Jokihat
34. Sikti
35. Bahadurganj
36. Thakurganj
37. Kishanganj
38. Kochadhaman
39. Amour
40. Baisi
41. Kasba
42. Banmankhi (SC)
43. Rupauli
44. Dhamdaha
45. Purnia
46. Katihar
47. Kadwa
48. Balrampur
49. Pranpur
50. Manihari (ST)
51. Barari
52. Korha (SC)
53. Alamnagar
54. Bihariganj
55. Singheshwar (SC)
56. Madhepura
57. Sonbarsha (SC)
58. Saharsa
59. Simri Bakhtiarpur
60. Mahishi
61. Darbhanga
62. Hayaghat
63. Bahadurpur
64. Keoti
65. Jale
66. Gaighat
67. Aurai
68. Bochahan (SC)
69. Sakra (SC)
70. Kurhani
71. Muzaffarpur
72. Mahua
73. Patepur (SC)
74. Kalyanpur (SC)
75. Warisnagar
76. Samastipur
77. Morwa
78. Sarairanjan

Bihar Election 2020 Results

Date: November 10

Number of Electors

General Electors: 7,27,66,986
Service Voters: 1,60,410
Total Electors: 7,29,27,396

Number of Polling Stations

Number of Polling Stations in 2015: 65,367
Number of Polling Stations in 2020: 1,06,526

Who is fighting on how many seats?

From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 110 seats and JDU is fighting on 115. On the other side, the RJD is contesting on maximum number of seats followed by the Congress. Tejashwi Yadav is contesting on 144 seats while Congress on 70. Rest are divided among other constituents. In 2015, the RJD had emerged as the single largest party by winning 80 seats, 58 more than what it had got in 2010.

Three opinion polls have predicted the return of chief minister Nitish Kumar with a comfortable majority. Times Now-Cvoter has predicted 160 seats for the NDA and 76 for the grand alliance. ABP-Cvoter has predicted 141-161 seats for the ruling government and 64-84 for the opposition parties. The survey by India Today-CDS Lokniti has projected 133-143 for the NDA and 88-98 for the grand alliance.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Election 2020 Date schedule results — All you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar Election 2020: Election Commission says parties flouting Covid norms with impunity, warns of action
2SC doing its part to deal with stubble burning, Centre & states have to do theirs: Delhi HC
3PM Durga Puja speech: PM Modi invokes ‘Sabka Vishwas’ in mega Bengal outreach, says must conquer violence with non-violence