Bihar Election 2020 date, schedule Live Updates: Election Commission announcement likely at 12:30 PM today

Election Commission to Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates today.

Bihar Election Date 2020: The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the Assembly elections in Bihar on Friday at 12:30 PM. This will be the the first and only major election to be held in the midst of the coronavirus crisis this year. An ECI team recently visited the state to take stock of preparations on the ground before announcing the dates. The elections are likely to be held in two or three phases. In 2015, the Election Commission had on September 9 announced the dates for Bihar Assembly elections. Voting was held over five phases from October 12 to November 5 and the results were declared on November 8. The ECI had previously framed guidelines for the conduct of general elections/by-elections during COVID-19 outbreak. The commission said that candidates can file nominations online and every person shall wear a face mask during every election related activity. Meanwhile, the poll body is also likely to announce the schedule of 65 pending by-elections. There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

Read More