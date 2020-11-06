Bihar Election 2020: Constituencies going to polls in phase-3 on November 7 

Bihar Election Constituencies List: Phase one polling witnessed over 54 per cent voter turnout which went slightly up to 55.70 per cent in phase two. So far, polling has happened for 165 of 243-member House in Bihar.
Bihar Election 2020: List of constituencies going to polls in phaswe-3
Bihar Election Phase-3: The assembly elections in Bihar will come to an end tomorrow with the third and final phase of polling for 78 seats on Saturday (November 7). The Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases, the first phase of polling happened on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. In the first phase, 71 seats went to polls followed by 94 seats in phase two.
In the third phase which is due tomorrow, 78 constituencies will go to polls. Among the constituencies going to polls in the third phase are Raxaul, Motihari, Supaul, Araria, Purnia, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Simri Bakhtiarpur, and Samastipur. NDA ally and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani is contesting from Simri Bakhtiarpur.
Phase one polling witnessed over 54 per cent voter turnout which went slightly up to 55.70 per cent in phase two. So far, polling has happened for 165 of 243-member House in Bihar. The ruling alliance is seeking re-election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar while the opposition under Tejashwi Yadav has mounted pressure on the NDA.