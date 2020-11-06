  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Election 2020: Constituencies going to polls in phase-3 on November 7 

By: |
Updated: Nov 06, 2020 11:56 AM

Bihar Election Constituencies List: Phase one polling witnessed over 54 per cent voter turnout which went slightly up to 55.70 per cent in phase two. So far, polling has happened for 165 of 243-member House in Bihar.

Bihar Election 2020: List of constituencies going to polls in phaswe-3

 

Bihar Election Phase-3: The assembly elections in Bihar will come to an end tomorrow with the third and final phase of polling for 78 seats on Saturday (November 7). The Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases, the first phase of polling happened on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. In the first phase, 71 seats went to polls followed by 94 seats in phase two.

Related News

ALSO READ | Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Date, schedule, results — All you need to know

In the third phase which is due tomorrow, 78 constituencies will go to polls. Among the constituencies going to polls in the third phase are Raxaul, Motihari, Supaul, Araria, Purnia, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Simri Bakhtiarpur, and Samastipur. NDA ally and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani is contesting from Simri Bakhtiarpur.

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III Constituencies (78)

1. Valmiki Nagar
2. Ramnagar (SC)
3. Narkatiaganj
4. Bagaha
5. Lauriya
6. Sikta
7. Raxaul
8. Sugauli
9. Narkatia
10. Motihari
11. Chiraia
12. Dhaka
13. Riga
14. Bathnaha (SC)
15. Parihar
16. Sursand
17. Bajpatti
18. Harlakhi
19. Benipatti
20. Khajauli
21. Babubarhi
22. Bisfi
23. Laukaha
24. Nirmali
25. Pipra
26. Supaul
27. Triveniganj (SC)
28. Chhatapur
29. Narpatganj
30. Raniganj (SC)
31. Forbesganj
32. Araria
33. Jokihat
34. Sikti
35. Bahadurganj
36. Thakurganj
37. Kishanganj
38. Kochadhaman
39. Amour
40. Baisi
41. Kasba
42. Banmankhi (SC)
43. Rupauli
44. Dhamdaha
45. Purnia
46. Katihar
47. Kadwa
48. Balrampur
49. Pranpur
50. Manihari (ST)
51. Barari
52. Korha (SC)
53. Alamnagar
54. Bihariganj
55. Singheshwar (SC)
56. Madhepura
57. Sonbarsha (SC)
58. Saharsa
59. Simri Bakhtiarpur
60. Mahishi
61. Darbhanga
62. Hayaghat
63. Bahadurpur
64. Keoti
65. Jale
66. Gaighat
67. Aurai
68. Bochahan (SC)
69. Sakra (SC)
70. Kurhani
71. Muzaffarpur
72. Mahua
73. Patepur (SC)
74. Kalyanpur (SC)
75. Warisnagar
76. Samastipur
77. Morwa
78. Sarairanjan

Phase one polling witnessed over 54 per cent voter turnout which went slightly up to 55.70 per cent in phase two. So far, polling has happened for 165 of 243-member House in Bihar. The ruling alliance is seeking re-election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar while the opposition under Tejashwi Yadav has mounted pressure on the NDA.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Election 2020 Constituencies going to polls in phase-3 on November 7 
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Insulting remarks to SC/ST person made within four walls of house doesn’t amount to offence: SC
2Haryana: 75% quota for locals in private sector bill passed; Dushyant Chautala fulfils poll promise
3Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls, panchayat-municipal by-elections notifications issued