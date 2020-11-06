Bihar Election 2020: Constituencies going to polls in phase-3 on November 7 

Bihar Election 2020: List of constituencies going to polls in phaswe-3

Bihar Election Phase-3: The assembly elections in Bihar will come to an end tomorrow with the third and final phase of polling for 78 seats on Saturday (November 7). The Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases, the first phase of polling happened on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. In the first phase, 71 seats went to polls followed by 94 seats in phase two.

In the third phase which is due tomorrow, 78 constituencies will go to polls. Among the constituencies going to polls in the third phase are Raxaul, Motihari, Supaul, Araria, Purnia, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Simri Bakhtiarpur, and Samastipur. NDA ally and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani is contesting from Simri Bakhtiarpur.

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-III Constituencies (78)

1. Valmiki Nagar

2. Ramnagar (SC)

3. Narkatiaganj

4. Bagaha

5. Lauriya

6. Sikta

7. Raxaul

8. Sugauli

9. Narkatia

10. Motihari

11. Chiraia

12. Dhaka

13. Riga

14. Bathnaha (SC)

15. Parihar

16. Sursand

17. Bajpatti

18. Harlakhi

19. Benipatti

20. Khajauli

21. Babubarhi

22. Bisfi

23. Laukaha

24. Nirmali

25. Pipra

26. Supaul

27. Triveniganj (SC)

28. Chhatapur

29. Narpatganj

30. Raniganj (SC)

31. Forbesganj

32. Araria

33. Jokihat

34. Sikti

35. Bahadurganj

36. Thakurganj

37. Kishanganj

38. Kochadhaman

39. Amour

40. Baisi

41. Kasba

42. Banmankhi (SC)

43. Rupauli

44. Dhamdaha

45. Purnia

46. Katihar

47. Kadwa

48. Balrampur

49. Pranpur

50. Manihari (ST)

51. Barari

52. Korha (SC)

53. Alamnagar

54. Bihariganj

55. Singheshwar (SC)

56. Madhepura

57. Sonbarsha (SC)

58. Saharsa

59. Simri Bakhtiarpur

60. Mahishi

61. Darbhanga

62. Hayaghat

63. Bahadurpur

64. Keoti

65. Jale

66. Gaighat

67. Aurai

68. Bochahan (SC)

69. Sakra (SC)

70. Kurhani

71. Muzaffarpur

72. Mahua

73. Patepur (SC)

74. Kalyanpur (SC)

75. Warisnagar

76. Samastipur

77. Morwa

78. Sarairanjan

Phase one polling witnessed over 54 per cent voter turnout which went slightly up to 55.70 per cent in phase two. So far, polling has happened for 165 of 243-member House in Bihar. The ruling alliance is seeking re-election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar while the opposition under Tejashwi Yadav has mounted pressure on the NDA.