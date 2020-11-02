Bihar Election 2020: List of constituencies going to polls in Phase-2

Bihar Election Constituencies List: For 243-member House, polling began on October 28. In the first phase, 71 constituencies went to polls last week on Wednesday.
The second phase of polling will happen on Tuesday (November 3)
Bihar Election Phase-2 polling: Ninety-four constituencies will go to polls in phase two of the assembly elections in Bihar. For 243-member House, polling began on October 28. In the first phase, 71 assembly constituencies went to polls last week on Wednesday. The second phase of polling will happen on Tuesday (November 3) and the third phase on November 7. Among the key constituencies going to polls in the second phase are Raghopur, Hasanpur, Bankipur, Begusarai and Jhanjharpur.
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and chief ministerial face of grand alliance, is contesting from Raghopur constituency whereas his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Hasanpur. In Bankipur, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary and Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha will take on BJP’s three-time MLA Nitin Nabin.
Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases. The second phase of polling will take place tomorrow (November 3) and third phase on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.