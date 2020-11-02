Bihar Election 2020: List of constituencies going to polls in Phase-2

The second phase of polling will happen on Tuesday (November 3)

Bihar Election Phase-2 polling: Ninety-four constituencies will go to polls in phase two of the assembly elections in Bihar. For 243-member House, polling began on October 28. In the first phase, 71 assembly constituencies went to polls last week on Wednesday. The second phase of polling will happen on Tuesday (November 3) and the third phase on November 7. Among the key constituencies going to polls in the second phase are Raghopur, Hasanpur, Bankipur, Begusarai and Jhanjharpur.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and chief ministerial face of grand alliance, is contesting from Raghopur constituency whereas his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Hasanpur. In Bankipur, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary and Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha will take on BJP’s three-time MLA Nitin Nabin.

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II Constituencies

1. Nautan

2. Chanpatia

3. Bettiah

4. Harsidhi (SC)

5. Govindganj

6. Kesaria

7. Kalyanpur

8. Pipra

9. Madhuban

10. Sheohar

11. Sitamarhi

12. Runnisaidpur

13. Belsand

14. Madhubani

15. Rajnagar (SC)

16. Jhanjharpur

17. Phulparas

18. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

19. Gaura Bauram

20. Benipur

21. Alinagar

22. Darbhanga Rural

23. Minapur

24. Kanti

25. Baruraj

26. Paroo

27. Sahebganj

28. Baikunthpur

29. Barauli

30. Gopalganj

31. Kuchaikote

32. Bhore (SC)

33. Hathua

34. Siwan

35. Ziradei

36. Darauli (SC)

37. Raghunathpur

38. Daraunda

39. Barharia

40. Goriakothi

41. Maharajganj

42. Ekma

43. Manjhi

44. Baniapur

45. Taraiya

46. Marhaura

47. Chapra

48. Garkha (SC)

49. Amnour

50. Parsa

51. Sonepur

52. Hajipur

53. Lalganj

54. Vaishali

55. Raja Pakar (SC)

56. Raghopur

57. Mahnar

58. Ujiarpur

59. Mohiuddinnagar

60. Bibhutipur

61. Rosera (SC)

62. Hasanpur

63. Cheria-Bariarpur

64. Bachhwara

65. Teghra

66. Matihani

67. Sahebpur Kamal

68. Begusarai

69. Bakhri (SC)

70. Alauli (SC)

71. Khagaria

72. Beldaur

73. Parbatta

74. Bihpur

75. Gopalpur

76. Pirpainti (SC)

77. Bhagalpur

78. Nathnagar

79. Asthawan

80. Biharsharif

81. Rajgir (SC)

82. Islampur

83. Hilsa

84. Nalanda

85. Harnaut

86. Bakhtiarpur

87. Digha

88. Bankipur

89. Kumhrar

90. Patna Sahib

91. Fatuha

92. Danapur

93. Maner

94. Phulwari (SC)

Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases. The second phase of polling will take place tomorrow (November 3) and third phase on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.