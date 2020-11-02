  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Election 2020: List of constituencies going to polls in Phase-2

Updated: Nov 02, 2020 12:49 PM

Bihar Election Constituencies List: For 243-member House, polling began on October 28. In the first phase, 71 constituencies went to polls last week on Wednesday.

The second phase of polling will happen on Tuesday (November 3)

 

Bihar Election Phase-2 polling: Ninety-four constituencies will go to polls in phase two of the assembly elections in Bihar. For 243-member House, polling began on October 28. In the first phase, 71 assembly constituencies went to polls last week on Wednesday. The second phase of polling will happen on Tuesday (November 3) and the third phase on November 7. Among the key constituencies going to polls in the second phase are Raghopur, Hasanpur, Bankipur, Begusarai and Jhanjharpur.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and chief ministerial face of grand alliance, is contesting from Raghopur constituency whereas his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Hasanpur. In Bankipur, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary and Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha will take on BJP’s three-time MLA Nitin Nabin.

Bihar Election 2020: Phase-II Constituencies

1. Nautan
2. Chanpatia
3. Bettiah
4. Harsidhi (SC)
5. Govindganj
6. Kesaria
7. Kalyanpur
8. Pipra
9. Madhuban
10. Sheohar
11. Sitamarhi
12. Runnisaidpur
13. Belsand
14. Madhubani
15. Rajnagar (SC)
16. Jhanjharpur
17. Phulparas
18. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
19. Gaura Bauram
20. Benipur
21. Alinagar
22. Darbhanga Rural
23. Minapur
24. Kanti
25. Baruraj
26. Paroo
27. Sahebganj
28. Baikunthpur
29. Barauli
30. Gopalganj
31. Kuchaikote
32. Bhore (SC)
33. Hathua
34. Siwan
35. Ziradei
36. Darauli (SC)
37. Raghunathpur
38. Daraunda
39. Barharia
40. Goriakothi
41. Maharajganj
42. Ekma
43. Manjhi
44. Baniapur
45. Taraiya
46. Marhaura
47. Chapra
48. Garkha (SC)
49. Amnour
50. Parsa
51. Sonepur
52. Hajipur
53. Lalganj
54. Vaishali
55. Raja Pakar (SC)
56. Raghopur
57. Mahnar
58. Ujiarpur
59. Mohiuddinnagar
60. Bibhutipur
61. Rosera (SC)
62. Hasanpur
63. Cheria-Bariarpur
64. Bachhwara
65. Teghra
66. Matihani
67. Sahebpur Kamal
68. Begusarai
69. Bakhri (SC)
70. Alauli (SC)
71. Khagaria
72. Beldaur
73. Parbatta
74. Bihpur
75. Gopalpur
76. Pirpainti (SC)
77. Bhagalpur
78. Nathnagar
79. Asthawan
80. Biharsharif
81. Rajgir (SC)
82. Islampur
83. Hilsa
84. Nalanda
85. Harnaut
86. Bakhtiarpur
87. Digha
88. Bankipur
89. Kumhrar
90. Patna Sahib
91. Fatuha
92. Danapur
93. Maner
94. Phulwari (SC)

Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases. The second phase of polling will take place tomorrow (November 3) and third phase on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

