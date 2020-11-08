Bihar election 2020: Ahead of results, Sonia Gandhi dispatches Surjewala, Avinash Pandey to Patna

Surjewala and Pandey will decide the stance of the Congress party in the state after consulting the central leadership after the results are announced on Tuesday.

Bihar Election Results: Just a day after exit polls predicted an edge for RJD-Congress in Bihar, Congress President Sonia Gandhi dispatched two senior party leaders to Patna for post results talks. Party General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pandey have been appointed as the observers for the poll results in the state and both are expected to reach the state capital Patna today, ANI reported. Surjewala and Pandey will decide the stance of the Congress party in the state after consulting the central leadership after the results are announced on Tuesday.

The proactive step from the Congress party comes in view of exit polls predicting a close fight between the ruling JDU-BJP government and the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan of which the Congress is a part. The Mahagathbandhan had already announced before the polls that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would be its Chief Minister if it came to power. However, if the predictions of a hung state assembly by some exit polls turn out to be true on the result day then the role of the central leadership and poll observers would be crucial in deciding the party’s stance. Also, if the results turn out to be completely in favour of the Mahagathbandhan then poll observers would play a crucial role in deciding the role of the Congress party in the future government headed by Tejashwi Yadav.

The party also seems to have learnt from its previous mistakes where the delay in sending poll observers to some states gave the BJP an opportunity to form the government. For instance, at the time of the announcement of the Goa state assembly elections in 2017, poll observer Digvijay Singh’s role had been criticised as Singh reportedly took too long to talk to the Congress party’s allies and other independent MLAs giving the BJP an opportunity to form its government despite winning less seats than the Congress party.

The three phase voting in the Bihar state assembly elections concluded on Saturday post which several pollsters and media channels released their exit polls. According to most exit polls, Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan is expected to fare better than its opposition JDU-BJP with many polls forecasting a clear majority for the Mahagathbandhan in the state. The results of the state elections will be announced on November 10.