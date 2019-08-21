Bihar: 2 cops killed in attack on police vehicle carrying team probing Saran dacoity case

Photo for representation purpose. (File Photo/PTI)

Bihar crime news: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘sushasan‘ (good governance) claim was laid bare on Tuesday evening when criminals launched an audacious attack on a police team probing a dacoity case in Saran district.



According to reports, a group of criminals opened fire on a police vehicle killing two of them. The attackers also took away an AK-47 rifle and a pistol belonging to the slain police personnel.

Additional Inspector Mithilesh Kumar Sah and constable Farooq, who were part of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a dacoity case, were returning after conducting raids at a village. As soon as the Bolero SUV reached a market area in Marhaura, criminals opened indiscriminate fire. The firing was so heavy that the policemen didn’t get any chance to retaliate, local media reported, adding that the miscreants used automatic weapons to target the police team.

While Mithilesh Sah and Farooq died on the spot, another constable Rajneesh suffered serious injuries in the firing. He was taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where his condition is stated to be critical. Soon after the incident, heavy police deployment was made in the area where the encounter took place.