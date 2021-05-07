Bihar COVID-19 crisis: Tejashwi Yadav slams CM Nitish Kumar; says NDA govt lacks will and compassion

Tejashwi Yadav attacked the NDA for the failure of the healthcare system saying that despite 48 MPs, they have failed to do anything for Bihar.

Bihar COVID-19 crisis: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has relentlessly been attacking the ruling JDU-BJP government for its inability in handling the COVID-19 crisis and letting people die due to the lack of beds, oxygen and medicines. He alleged that the JDU-BJP is trying to fool people by attacking each other under a sinister plot of diverting people’s attention. “The BJP-JDU, under a well-thought-out vile strategy and their fixed & friendly blame game, is doing drama on the directions of the CM to divert attention from the burning issues and government’s failure. These shameless leaders do not care about the people dying due to the lack of beds, doctors, oxygen, vaccine, medicine, ventilators and treatment,” he said in a tweet today.

He added that the NDA government lacks the will and compassion to help people. “By reducing the numbers by 20-30 times and diverting the attention of people with mutual blame-game, the BJP-JDU think that people will not know about the thousands of deaths that are happening daily due to their truancy and deceit. This government has neither heart, nor mind, nor passion nor compassion,” he said in another tweet.

Yesterday, the leader of opposition attacked the NDA for the failure of the healthcare system saying that despite 48 MPs, they have failed to do anything for Bihar.

“NDA has 39 Lok Sabha MPs out of 40, 9 Rajya Sabha MPs, and 5 Union Ministers from Bihar. For 16 years, Nitish Kumar is NDA CM and there is two Deputy Chief Ministers, yet Bihar is at the bottom of the availability of vaccines, oxygen and beds. Such a shameless, failed, and useless government will not be found anywhere else on the planet Earth,” he said.

He also hit out at the Centre alleging that it does not consider Bihar an integral part of the country.

Former Deputy CM and Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide Sanjay Yadav also put out a grim picture of the crisis that the state is going through. He said in a tweet that the people are running from pillar to post in order to secure life-saving medicines. “There is a shortage of Critical medicines like Azithromycin, Doxycycline, Ivermectin, Vitamin C, D, Zinc in Bihar! Needy people are running helter-skelter for them. Message from CM: Be it hospitals, jabs or meds, even if your life depends on it, My Govt, admin & I won’t change,” he said.

The COVID-19 active caseload in Bihar has surged to 1.15 lakhs while the official death toll due to the virus has crossed 3000-mark. According to the state health department, Patna recorded 3,665 fresh cases on 5th May, its biggest single-day spike, which also made it the worst affected district with 21,704 active cases.

Yadav had alleged that the CM Kumar has instructed all DMs and their subordinates to delay the positive report by at least 4-5 days so that the number of infections can be shown on a decline. He claimed that health experts believe 10 times more infections and deaths are occurring in Bihar than official statistics.

The state is under complete lockdown till May 15, 2021 to contain the surge of virus.