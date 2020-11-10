Bihar Election 2020 Winners List LIVE: Constituency-wise full list of winning candidates of BJP, RJD, JDU, others

Full List of Winners in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: Pollsters have predicted that Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics!
Bihar Election 2020 Winners List, Full List of Winning Candidates Constituency Wise: Pollsters have predicted that Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics! After the end polling in the third phase of Bihar elections on 7th November, several exit polls predicted a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting of votes is undergoing today at 55 centres across 38 districts. The outcome of counting will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government, which has rules the state for 15 years. Most of the exit polls predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD’s 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has ensured that the winds of potential change do not cause any disruption in the counting process.
Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies. The most keenly watched constituency is Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. Nitish Kumar is a member of the legislative council and has not contested the assembly election.
Bihar Election 2020 Winners List Live: Full List of Constituency Wise Winning Candidates in Bihar Assembly Election 2020