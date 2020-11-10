  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Election 2020 Winners List LIVE: Constituency-wise full list of winning candidates of BJP, RJD, JDU, others

Pollsters have predicted that Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics!

Bihar Election 2020 Winners List, Full List of Winning Candidates Constituency Wise: Pollsters have predicted that Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics! After the end polling in the third phase of Bihar elections on 7th November, several exit polls predicted a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting of votes is undergoing today at 55 centres across 38 districts. The outcome of counting will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government, which has rules the state for 15 years. Most of the exit polls predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD’s 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has ensured that the winds of potential change do not cause any disruption in the counting process.

Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies. The most keenly watched constituency is Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. Nitish Kumar is a member of the legislative council and has not contested the assembly election.

Bihar Election 2020 Winners List Live: Full List of Constituency Wise Winning Candidates in Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Constituency Name – Party – Winning Candidate

Kahalgaon
Sultanganj
Amarpur
Dhoraiya (SC)
Banka
Katoria (ST)
Belhar
Tarapur
Munger
Jamalpur
Suryagarha
Lakhisarai
Sheikhpura
Barbigha
Mokama
Barh
Masaurhi (SC)
Paliganj
Bikram
Sandesh
Barhara
Arrah
Agiaon (SC)
Tarari
Jagdishpur
Shahpur
Brahampur
Buxar
Dumraon
Rajpur (SC)
Ramgarh
Mohania (SC)
Bhabua
Chainpur
Chenari (SC)
Sasaram
Kargahar
Dinara
Nokha
Dehri
Karakat
Arwal
Kurtha
Jehanabad
Ghosi
Makhdumpur (SC)
Goh
Obra
Nabinagar
Kutumba (SC)
Aurangabad
Rafiganj
Gurua
Sherghati
Imamganj (SC)
Barachatti (SC)
Bodh Gaya (SC)
Gaya Town
Tikari
Belaganj
Atri
Wazirganj
Rajauli (SC)
Hisua
Nawada
Gobindpur
Warsaliganj
Sikandra (SC)
Jamui
Jhajha
Chakai

Nautan
Chanpatia
Bettiah
Harsidhi (SC)
Govindganj
Kesaria
Kalyanpur
Pipra
Madhuban
Sheohar
Sitamarhi
Runnisaidpur
Belsand
Madhubani
Rajnagar (SC)
Jhanjharpur
Phulparas
Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
Gaura Bauram
Benipur
Alinagar
Darbhanga Rural
Minapur
Kanti
Baruraj
Paroo
Sahebganj
Baikunthpur
Barauli
Gopalganj
Kuchaikote
Bhore (SC)
Hathua
Siwan
Ziradei
Darauli (SC)
Raghunathpur
Daraunda
Barharia
Goriakothi
Maharajganj
Ekma
Manjhi
Baniapur
Taraiya
Marhaura
Chapra
Garkha (SC)
Amnour
Parsa
Sonepur
Hajipur
Lalganj
Vaishali
Raja Pakar (SC)
Raghopur
Mahnar
Ujiarpur
Mohiuddinnagar
Bibhutipur
Rosera (SC)
Hasanpur
Cheria-Bariarpur
Bachhwara
Teghra
Matihani
Sahebpur Kamal
Begusarai
Bakhri (SC)
Alauli (SC)
Khagaria
Beldaur
Parbatta
Bihpur
Gopalpur
Pirpainti (SC)
Bhagalpur
Nathnagar
Asthawan
Biharsharif
Rajgir (SC)
Islampur
Hilsa
Nalanda
Harnaut
Bakhtiarpur
Digha
Bankipur
Kumhrar
Patna Sahib
Fatuha
Danapur
Maner
Phulwari (SC)

Valmiki Nagar
Ramnagar (SC)
Narkatiaganj
Bagaha
Lauriya
Sikta
Raxaul
Sugauli
Narkatia
Motihari
Chiraia
Dhaka
Riga
Bathnaha (SC)
Parihar
Sursand
Bajpatti
Harlakhi
Benipatti
Khajauli
Babubarhi
Bisfi
Laukaha
Nirmali
Pipra
Supaul
Triveniganj (SC)
Chhatapur
Narpatganj
Raniganj (SC)
Forbesganj
Araria
Jokihat
Sikti
Bahadurganj
Thakurganj
Kishanganj
Kochadhaman
Amour
Baisi
Kasba
Banmankhi (SC)
Rupauli
Dhamdaha
Purnia
Katihar
Kadwa
Balrampur
Pranpur
Manihari (ST)
Barari
Korha (SC)
Alamnagar
Bihariganj
Singheshwar (SC)
Madhepura
Sonbarsha (SC)
Saharsa
Simri Bakhtiarpur
Mahishi
Darbhanga
Hayaghat
Bahadurpur
Keoti
Jale
Gaighat
Aurai
Bochahan (SC)
Sakra (SC)
Kurhani
Muzaffarpur
Mahua
Patepur (SC)
Kalyanpur (SC)
Warisnagar
Samastipur
Morwa
Sarairanjan

