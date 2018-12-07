Bihar Congress MP Maulana Asrarul Haq Qasmi dies at 76 in Kishanganj

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 1:11 PM

Congress MP and Islamic cleric Maulana Asrarul Haq Qasmi died of a heart attack at his village home in Kishanganj district on Friday, family members said. He was 76 and is survived by two sons and three daughters.

A former state president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hindi and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Qasmi had won the Kishanganj seat for the first time in 2009 Lok Sabha polls and went on to retain the seat five years later.

A former state president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hindi and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Qasmi had won the Kishanganj seat for the first time in 2009 Lok Sabha polls and went on to retain the seat five years later.

In his condolence message, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said “Qasmi was known for probity in politics and his simplicity of heart. He was deeply interested in social work and enjoyed immense popularity in his constituency.

“He had also played an important role in establishment of an extension campus of Aligarh Muslim University extension campus in Kishanganj.” The chief minister announced that Qasmis last rites will be performed with full state honours.

RJD president Lalu Prasad issued a condolence message through his close aide Bhola Yadav, saying with the death of Qasmi, Bihar has lost an able and dedicated MP.

