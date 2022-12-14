Bihar: Congress MLA remains seated during national anthem in Assembly, BJP demands sedition charge

Bihar Congress legislator Abidur Rahman has sparked a controversy after he remained seated during the national anthem in the Bihar Assembly. The incident relates to the inaugural day of the Bihar Assembly on Monday when the national anthem was played in the House at the beginning of the Winter Session.

Rahman remained seated through the national anthem and attributed his action to pain and discomfort in his leg. However, the 55-year-old MLA who represents the Araria constituency in Bihar, was seen standing when a two-minute silence was observed following obituary references before the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken strong exception to the development and demanded against the erring legislator. BJP leaders have pointed out that if he refused to stand during the national anthem due to discomfort in his leg, how could he stand for a longer period later?

“If discomfort in his leg had prevented him from standing in the honour of the national anthem, how did the pain vanish later? He stood for a longer time than the national anthem would have required him to stand for. This seems to be a deliberate insult to the national anthem,” BJP MLA and former minister Neeraj Singh Bablu asked.

While former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad demanded that Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary take cognisance of the “insult to the national anthem” and take appropriate action, another BJP MLA Pramod Kumar sought slapping of sedition charges on Rahman.

The Winter Session of the Bihar Assembly got off to a rocky start with the opposition benches protesting against the government on a number of issues.

While the BJP has been demanding “immediate recruitment” of 1.15 lakh teachers for which an in-principle approval was granted by the previous NDA government, the CPI(ML)-Liberation, which is supporting the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government from outside, also staged a demonstration in protest against alleged “targeting of the minorities by the National Investigating Agency”.

Wednesday saw heated arguments in the Assembly as the BJP cornered Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deaths in Chhapra due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The Opposition benches erupted in protest as CM Kumar sought to silence the protesting MLAs and lost his temper.

“Sharab bandi ke paksh mein aap sab the ya nahi?…Kya ho gaya?..Sharabi ho gaye tum log…Ab tolerate nahi kiya jaayega (Were you (BJP) not in favour of liquor ban? What happened? Have you turned into drunkards? It won’t be tolerated now,” a visibly angered CM said in the Assembly.