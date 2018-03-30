Bihar communal clashes: Nitish Kumar’s party says ‘ready for sacrifice’, 50 held amid heavy stone pelting, arson; top 10 developments

Most of the arrests have been made from Samastipur and Nalanda districts.

Police have made nearly 50 arrests from various violence-hit regions of Bihar. On the other hand, sitting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing a barrage of criticism over his alleged inability to deal with the issue. Most of the arrests have been made from Samastipur and Nalanda districts. The police have also arrested two members of Bharatiya Janata Party, the alliance partner of ruling Nitish Kumar-led Jananta Dal United government in Bihar. Here are top developments in the case:

– Nearly 50 people have been arrested so far. Two of the arrested have come from the BJP. Eleven persons have been taken into custody in Samastipur district.

– In Rohtas town, some miscreants hurled footwear at a procession carrying the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion upon the conclusion of Chaiti Navaratra festivities, police officials have said.

– Heavy stone-pelting was witnessed from two sides during the violence. The violent scenes took place close to a mosque where three motorcycles were also set afire.

– Two police officers — additional Superintendent of Police, Dalsinghsarai, Santosh Kumar, and Inspector in-charge of Samastipur town Chaturvedi Sudhir Kumar — sustained injuries while trying to disperse the rioters.

– As per police, the situation is now under control and heavy deployment of forces have been put in place. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were also clamped on Rosera which remain in force.

– Meanwhile, 36 people, including two women, have been arrested in Nalanda district where members of two communities had clashed yesterday while a Ram Navami procession was being taken out in Silao block.

– Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porika has said that 74 people named in an FIR lodged at Silao police station.

– The violence has badly affected commercial activities in the area. Establishments remained closed in Silao as businessmen feared a fresh flare-up.

– In recent past, a number of communal clashes have been reported from various parts of the state. The with opposition parties like the RJD and the Congress have accused the BJP of inciting violence and charging JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with being “helpless” before the coalition partner.

– Reacting on the issue, JD (U) general secretary Shyam Rajak has told NDTV that his party is ready to pay any sacrifice for law & order of the state.