Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked, miscreants pelt stones at his car in Buxar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy was attacked today in Buxar. Stones were pelted at his car during a ‘samiksha yatra’ in Buxar’s Nandan.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy was attacked today in Buxar. Stones were pelted at his car during a ‘samiksha yatra’ in Buxar’s Nandan. The Chief Minister, however, was unharmed. Security persons were, meanwhile, injured in the incident. As per CNN News 18 Reports, a few locals threw stones at one of the cars in the Chief Minister’s cavalcade. The locals were angry over frequent power cuts and water shortage. The windshield of the car was smashed.

As per PTI reports, an unfazed Nitush Kumar, who went on to address a public meeting in Dumraon block, said, “Some people feel disturbed over my commitment to progress of the state. They try to mislead and provoke others but people should not get perturbed over such minor happenings”. An official accompanying the chief minister told PTI over phone that some people had hurled stones at the cavalcade but it did not hamper the movement of the carcade. He said the cavalcade moved ahead for the village where the chief minister launched 168 schemes worth Rs 272 crore before addressing public meeting.

The CM told security personnel deployed at the venue of the public meeting “do not worry about any protests. If some people want to raise slogans and show black flags.” Kumar has been criss-crossing the state as part of “Vikas Samiksha Yatra” to take stock of implementation of developmental programmes at the grassroot.

Last year on August 15, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s convoy was attacked in Vaishali district of the state. The attack took place at Chaksikandar in Vaishali district. However, no one was injured in the incident though the Deputy CM’s car was damaged in the stone pelting by the attackers. There was no injury to the Deputy chief minister who was on his way to attend the “shradh” ceremony of the mother of former BJP MLA Achutanand Singh. ANI then quoted him as saying that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers were behind the attack. Modi also alleged that the attack happened because RJD supporters were “disappointed after power had slipped from their hands”. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad had dismissed speculation that any of his partymen were behind the incident. The attack took place in an area known to be an RJD stronghold. The police had then arrested six suspected RJD supporters for allegedly attacking the convoy of Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.