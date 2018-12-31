Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Dalai Lama

World peace can be achieved only through teachings of Lord Buddha, the Dalai Lama told Kumar, an official at the monastery said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at a monastery here and during the course of the meeting the Nobel Peace Prize winner asked Kumar to provide good service to the people, officials said. The Dalai Lama arrived in Bodh Gaya on December 16 and is scheduled to stay at the monastery here for 23 days.

Kumar said that he had come to meet the Dalai Lama after knowing that he was not keeping well. He told reporters that he had a conversation with the spiritual leader and prayed for his well-being. World peace can be achieved only through teachings of Lord Buddha, the Dalai Lama told Kumar, an official at the monastery said.

“You (Nitish) should think about the society as Lord Buddha has said so and his blessings will be with you,” the official quoted the Dalai Lama as saying. After meeting the Tibetan spiritual leader for 45 minutes, Kumar went to the Mahabodhi temple where he offered prayers and spent 40 minutes there.