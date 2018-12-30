Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Rs 54.19 crore grid station in Nawada

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday inaugurated a 132/33 KV Grid sub-station at Warsaliganj and a transmission line in Nawada district, an official release said. The 132/33 KV grid at Warsaliganj, which has been built by Bihar State Power Transmission Company Ltd at a cost of Rs 54.19 crore, and related transmission line would ensure better and quality power supply in the district, it said. Kumar also inspected switch gear room and control and relay room after inaugurating the grid.

Energy department principal secretary Pratyaya Amrit informed the CM about the benefits of the grid sub-station and also the status of other Grids especially which are under construction in the state. Amrit informed the CM that the voltage has improved with the inauguration of Warsaliganj Grid and it would also sort out the problem of low voltage in adjoining areas, it said.

There were 45 grid sub-stations in the year 2005, the year when Nitish Kumar took over the reins (in November 2005), which has increased to 142 at present, Amrit said adding that the number of grids will increase to 170 by 2022, the release said. The CM, who later inspected a transformer installed for irrigation purpose at Puraini village in Pahlauwa panchayat under Giriyak block, was informed about the power supply being made from the transformer for irrigation purpose only, it added.

Kumar also distributed papers among farmers for power connection for agriculture purpose, the release said. He also gave away cheque/certificates among the beneficiaries of various schemes such as student credit card, skilled youth programme and self help assistance. Kumar also gave ‘golden card’ to five beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana being run under Ayushman Bharat.

Kumar also inspected an ‘exhibition’ put up by various departments at Wasaliganj Grid Sub-Station premises, the release said. Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar and senior officials were also present on the occasion.