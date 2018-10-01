Bihar CM Nitish Kumar behind rumours of rift within my family, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (PTI)

Refuting reports of rift within his family, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that rumours were being spread at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “demoralise” his party workers. The younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was responding to queries by reporters about his family facing frequent raids and grilling by investigating agencies, besides reports that his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and eldest sister Misa Yadav were miffed with the attention he had been getting in political circles.

“All these reports of a rift within our family are planted at the instance of Nitish Kumar. Attempts are being made to psychologically affect our dedicated workers and supporters,” Tejashwi said. “It appears that those in power wish to seek votes by spreading rumours about my family instead of speaking about their own performance. This is new India under Narendra Modi for you,” he said.

To a query about Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha’s possibility of joining the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) combine in Bihar, Tejashwi said, “We had invited him long back and the invitation stands. It is for him to take the decision”. About Pappu Yadav, who had won the Madhepura seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls on RJD ticket and floated Jan Adhikar Party upon being expelled from the Lalu Prasad-led party, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “For him it is no entry. Period.”

Pappu Yadav’s wife Ranjeet Ranjan is a Congress MP. Talking about disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has of late been highly appreciative of Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad, he said, “There are no talks with him. There cannot be any until the BJP takes a clear decision about him.”

Tejshwi also accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to maintain law and order in the state. The RJD leader said he would embark on his next phase of public awareness campaign after Dussehra. To a query about when was he planning to get married, he replied coyly that it was likely to be after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.