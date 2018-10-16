Bihar CM Nitish Kumar appoints Prashant Kishor as JD-U’s vice-president

Janata Dal – United president Nitish Kumar has elevated election strategist and newly inducted leader Prashant Kishor to the party’s vice-president post. Kishor now will be the second-in-command in the party rank after Nitish Kumar.

JD-U spokesperson KC Tyagi said that Kishor’s elevation to the vice-president post will help the party to expand its outreach in social segments and also strengthen its vote base.

“He (Kishor) has been appointed Vice President of the party,” Tyagi said.

Reacting to his elevation, Kishor said: “I express my gratitude to the JD(U) and party leadership for this responsibility. I am committed to Bihar and Nitishji’s development with justice ideology.”

जदयू और पार्टी के नेतृत्व का इस ज़िम्मेदारी और सम्मान के लिए हृदय से आभार। नीतीश जी की न्याय संग विकास की विचारधारा और बिहार के प्रति मैं प्रतिबद्ध हूँ | — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) October 16, 2018



Kishor, 41, had joined the JD-U last month at an event in Patna. At that time there were speculations that Kumar will give him a crucial role in the party. Kishor, the founder of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), had in 2015 Assembly polls worked for Kumar’s party. Thereafter, Nitish Kumar had appointed Kishor as his adviser and given him a Cabinet rank. Prior to this, Kishor had successfully drawn and executed strategies for the BJP during the general elections in 2014.

At present, Kishor is working for the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh where assembly polls will be held next year.